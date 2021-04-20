Where are you going?
Belmont Estate

St Patrick's, Grenada
Website
| +1 473-442-9524
Sun - Fri 8am - 4pm

A 300-year-old former plantation in the north of Grenada, Belmont Estate houses one of the island’s prettiest restaurants. While it’s worth the drive here just to taste authentic Grenadian cuisine like callaloo soup and handmade bergamot ice cream, the estate also offers a range of fun activities. Take a tour of the cocoa processing facility to witness how chocolate goes from bean to bar; walk through the tropical garden and discover Grenada’s many medicinal herbs; explore the surrounding forests and fruit orchards on an ATV; or browse the heritage museum to learn the plantation’s history. Before heading home, be sure to also check out the goat dairy and petting farm, and grab some organic produce in the farm shop.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

Jenna Mahoney
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

This sprawling, circa-17th-century working colonial estate about an hour drive from St. George's encompasses an organic farm, cocoa press, museum and restaurant, among other attractions. The property’s open-air eatery culls ingredients from the on-site organic farm for traditional regional dishes such as callaloo soup, chicken stew and pumpkin mash. And don’t miss the house-made ice cream. 

