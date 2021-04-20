Belgian Royal Palace
Rue Brederode 16, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 551 20 20
Tue - Sun 10:30am - 3:45pm
Visit the Royal Palace for a Unique Work of ArtThe Belgian Royal Palace sits proudly in front of Parc Royal in Brussels. You can’t stop by for tea with the royals here unfortunately. They live at the Royal Residence in Laeken. However, you can have a look inside the Royal Palace during the summer months and wander through the rooms where official royal business is conducted.
Throughout August, the palace is open to the public and can be visited free of charge. You can see the hall of mirrors (a downscaled version of Versailles) with a very quirky ceiling. The ceiling is actually an artwork, by Jan Fabre, called “Heaven of Delight” and is made up of the shiny wings of 1.4 million Thai jewel beetles and took three months to create.