Belga Queen
Rue du Fossé aux Loups 32, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 217 21 87
More info
Mon - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm
Mon - Thur 6:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 6:30pm - 12am
Trendy Elegance at Belga Queen Restaurant in BrusselsFor an elegant yet trendy meal in Brussels, featuring great Belgian ingredients, a visit to Belga Queen is a must. This restaurant is in a stunning setting, inside a former bank. The period features of the bank remain, but are contrasted by modern elements, like the super-chic bathrooms and the after-hours dance club. There’s even a cigar bar inside the old vault.
But the main attraction at Belga Queen is the food. Start your meal with a tower of seafood delights from the oyster and shellfish bar. Just be careful to save room for what’s next, as the portions are ample. Main courses range from more seafood (lobster anyone?), to the best Belgian beef, poultry and game, depending on the season.
My husband, a pork fanatic, opted for his favourite dish, pork knuckle (pictured), and declared it one of the best he’s ever eaten. Meanwhile I savoured melting duck breast with red berries. Heaven.
If you have someone to impress, or simply want to be impressed yourself, Belga Queen is a winning choice.