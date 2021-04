Basil’s Bar, Kingstown

A favorite among beach bums, yachters and rock stars, Basil's Bar, on Mustique, is a legend in the world of beach bars. The second Basil's brings some of the flavor of the original to Kingstown. Located near the Cobblestone Inn, the bar/restaurant serves a West Indian buffet at lunch as well as soups, salads, sandwiches and more substantial entrées.