Nzimbu Browne
Generally speaking, shopping isn’t a big draw on St. Vincent, but if you’re searching for the perfect souvenir, you can’t do better than Nzimbu Browne’s famous banana art. Besides tourism, banana production is a driving force behind St. Vincent’s economy. By using the industry’s waste products—the banana leaves—Browne creates sustainable art with a strong sense of place. His works depict local scenes, brought to life with snippets of dried, multicolored leaves. If you’re not into art, he also makes goat-skin drums and tie-dye clothing. His studio is located on McKie’s Hill in Kingstown, but he often sets up shop in front of the Cobblestone Inn on Upper Bay Street.