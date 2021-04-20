Underground Cistern

This cistern is thought to have been built after the Nika revolt in 532 AD. It was known as the Basilica Cistern during the Roman period. After the conquest of the city by the Ottoman Turks, it was forgotten and nobody knew that it existed. It was re-discovered in 1545, and was used to water the gardens of Topkapi Palace. Today it has a rather eery and mystical ambience.