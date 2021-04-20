Barzar
Mina A'Salam Hotel - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 366 6730
Down Icy Beers on a Balmy Evening from Bean Bags by the WaterThere are few more lovelier and laidback spots to down some icy cold beers on a balmy winter's evening in Dubai -- or a blistering night the rest of the year -- than from one of the comfy bean bags on the alfresco terrace at Barzar at the Madinat Jumeirah complex.
While the bar inside is strikingly designed in a semi-industrial warehouse-inspired style, and it can get buzzy at night, especially late after work and even later on weekends, the spot to be is outside by the water, under the palm trees illuminated by fairy lights.
There is usually a band or DJ and there's also a food menu, but neither are ever very memorable. When you get hungry head to one of the dozens of other nearby excellent eating options (such as Noodle House) in Madinat Jumeirah. For me, a night at Barzar is all about low-key drinks in a laidback atmosphere at an enchanting location.
Note that it doesn't open until 6pm, but it closes at 3am if you're looking for somewhere late for a drink