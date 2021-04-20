Where are you going?
Hoi An Market

19 Trần Phú, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Heads up in Hoi An thành phố Hội An Vietnam
Get Up Early to Go Local at Hoi An Market thành phố Hội An Vietnam
Smiles are Contagious thành phố Hội An Vietnam
Veggie market in Hoi An, Vietnam thành phố Hội An Vietnam
Dead or Alive thành phố Hội An Vietnam
What beetle juce does to your lips. thành phố Hội An Vietnam
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Heads up in Hoi An

Markets throughout the world yield beautiful travel photos of meats and produce arrayed in dazzling patterns of eye-popping color. The market in Hoi An, Vietnam, is no different--in parts. But this fish monger was hard at work cutting up the day's catch, reminding us that this is really all about putting fresh food on the plate.
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff

Sherry Ott
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Get Up Early to Go Local at Hoi An Market

As I walked over the bridge and turned left towards the market, it was a whole different feel than the later hours when the tourists woke up. The streets and curbs were lined with vendors, motorbikes and bicycles, the air smelled of fresh dirt and the noise of horns created a constant pitch in the background. Women were laughing and talking on the curbs while holding big wads of dong from their market sales occurring earlier in the morning. The market starts around 4 or 5AM for the locals and even though I didn’t get there until 6AM it was still pretty hopping. I asked many women to take their photo but they said yes for $1 – this was a new tactic they didn’t use 5 years ago. I was a bit dejected – but I totally understand that they are trying to make some extra money. Some let me shoot anyway once they realized I wasn’t going to pay it. I normally have a policy of not paying for photos – but it seems as more and more people wander the world this gets more and more difficult.

More Information: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/hoi-an-market-photos/
Andrea Eisinberg
almost 7 years ago

Smiles are Contagious

In Vietnam, everyday is an unexpected journey. With beautiful surroundings and friendly people, there is no reason not to wake up each day with a smile on your face. If you watch close enough at the bustling market in Hoi An, you will not only see the colorful, fresh produce, but you will notice that early morning smiles that slowly spread like wildfire from one person to the next.
karen yoches
almost 7 years ago

What beetle juce does to your lips.

While walking around the narrow lanes of the Hoi An market, we came upon a Vietnamese women selling her produce. She had been eating beetle nuts which are very intoxicating and dye your lips red.
Anika Wilson
almost 7 years ago

Dead or Alive

Walking through the market one day in Hoi An I came across this lady selling live ducks and dead ones side by side, I liked the oddity of the juxtaposition.
Paul Gewirtz
almost 7 years ago

Veggie market in Hoi An, Vietnam

Couldn't pass up this photo. Several Vietnamese women doing their best to stay cool in the oppresive heat as they sell fresh produce at a small market in Hoi An.

