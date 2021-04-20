Get Up Early to Go Local at Hoi An Market

As I walked over the bridge and turned left towards the market, it was a whole different feel than the later hours when the tourists woke up. The streets and curbs were lined with vendors, motorbikes and bicycles, the air smelled of fresh dirt and the noise of horns created a constant pitch in the background. Women were laughing and talking on the curbs while holding big wads of dong from their market sales occurring earlier in the morning. The market starts around 4 or 5AM for the locals and even though I didn’t get there until 6AM it was still pretty hopping. I asked many women to take their photo but they said yes for $1 – this was a new tactic they didn’t use 5 years ago. I was a bit dejected – but I totally understand that they are trying to make some extra money. Some let me shoot anyway once they realized I wasn’t going to pay it. I normally have a policy of not paying for photos – but it seems as more and more people wander the world this gets more and more difficult.



