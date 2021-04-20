Bairro Alto Hotel

A PERFECT HOTEL IN THE HEART OF LISBON’S BARRIO ALTO

The Hotel Barrio Alto is one of the most perfect hotels I've stayed in. A small hotel right of the main Praca Luis de Carnões square near Chiado, it's the ideal location to explore all the shops, restaurants and sites of winding streets of Barrio Alto. The decor is elegant and understated, with muted tones and colors, exquisitely detailed furniture and a color scheme that just makes you want to lay down and take a nap. The bathrooms are my new favorite, of any hotel I've staying in. Elegant simplicity at it's finest. Every single person working there remembers your name instantly and goes out of their way to help you, even just getting out the door. Super nice people. Definitely spend the little extra for a Prestige room, worth every penny. The standards of this hotel for the money are the best I've experienced in a long time. There's a great rooftop bar that gets really crowded, but if you hit is just right, it's the perfect way to cool down from a day of going up and down hills. (Note: they have an awesomely Democratic system of seating, where first-come-best-seat rules. So even if you get a seat at the back of the terrace, the extremely nice guys will move you up as better seats come available, letting new people then take your seat. Quite fun to watch.) Lots more pictures on the link