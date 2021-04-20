Where are you going?
Baima Lu Bar Street

Baima South Rd
Nightlife Hotspot Fuzhou China

Nightlife Hotspot

The Baima Lu Bar Street has all the choices you need for a night out on the town. Here, you'll find various establishments serving a selection of wine, cocktails, and draught beer, and offering everything from live music to sports broadcasts. Shao Yuan Yi Hao, in particular, is worth a visit. A tastefully restored warehouse, this bar is the last on the strip and has upscale liquor and imported beers on its drinks list. It also bears the same name as the nickname for this entire entertainment area, which comes alive at night.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

