Atown

5502 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756, USA
Website
| +1 512-323-2533
Shop Local Souvenirs and Gifts Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Shop Local Souvenirs and Gifts

Around the holiday season, Austin has a variety of holiday markets with a dizzying array of locally made gifts, ranging from the good (handmade copper earrings) to the bad (Texas-shaped belt buckles) to the ugly (abstract cow art). But where do you go for something uniquely Austin the rest of the year? Head over to Atown, curators of all things Texas-made and Texas-inspired.

Many of the artisans and designers shown at the Blue Genie and Armadillo Christmas Bazaars are stocked here all year, without the crowds or parking fees. Sip a mimosa while browsing the many rooms of clothing, decor, and gifts. Try on a Spanglish "No Mess Con Tejas" t-shirt, get a koozie for your Lone Star beer, and giggle over cute baby onesies made by Texan moms. Maybe you do want a Texas-shaped belt buckle after all?
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

