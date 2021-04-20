Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Art Is In Bakery

250 City Centre Avenue
Website
| +1 613-695-1226
One Fine Boulangerie Ottawa Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Wed 7am - 9:30pm
Thur, Fri 7am - 10pm

One Fine Boulangerie

Yes, Art Is In Bakery truly makes baking an art! Located inside a former industrial warehouse in Ottawa's west end, this edgy gastro-bakery blends the best elements of a Brooklyn eatery and a Parisian boulangerie. Even Ottawa Magazine cited it as 2012's #1 place to eat in the Canadian capital. Credit respected owner-pastry chef Kevin Mathieson and wife Stephanie in complimenting a unique and cozy dining experience with flavorsome breads, tasty gourmet sandwiches, dazzling pastries, desserts, and Sunday brunch. A few favorites: eggs benny, buttermilk brined chicken caesar sandwich with bacon, croque monsieur, croque madame, butter, chocolate and almond croissants, and breads such as garlic rosemary, cheddar, chive and jalapeño, 12 grain fennel, potato carmelized onion and dill, and chop-chop sourdough.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points