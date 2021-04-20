One Fine Boulangerie
Yes, Art Is In Bakery truly makes baking an art! Located inside a former industrial warehouse in Ottawa's west end, this edgy gastro-bakery blends the best elements of a Brooklyn eatery and a Parisian boulangerie. Even Ottawa Magazine cited it as 2012's #1 place to eat in the Canadian capital. Credit respected owner-pastry chef Kevin Mathieson and wife Stephanie in complimenting a unique and cozy dining experience with flavorsome breads, tasty gourmet sandwiches, dazzling pastries, desserts, and Sunday brunch. A few favorites: eggs benny, buttermilk brined chicken caesar sandwich with bacon, croque monsieur, croque madame, butter, chocolate and almond croissants, and breads such as garlic rosemary, cheddar, chive and jalapeño, 12 grain fennel, potato carmelized onion and dill, and chop-chop sourdough.