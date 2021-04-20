Aquarium Barcelona

Take a Walk with the Fishes at Barcelona's Aquarium
Love underwater creatures but not up for snorkeling or scuba? Barcelona
's aquarium, located in the port area, may be your solution—and for travelers with kids, it's a great indoor option on those rare rainy days in the Catalan capital. Kids can snap shots of unusual fish, walk through a glassed-in tunnel with sharks and manta rays floating by overhead, and get a good look at sea horses, jellyfish, and eels, as well as iguanas and penguins. That said, the aquarium is quite expensive, even with reduced rates for kids, students, and seniors, so visitors are best advised to download a coupon ahead of time on the aquarium's official website. Sometimes local shops and supermarkets also hand out discount vouchers. The nearest metro stops are Drassanes (L3) and Barceloneta (L4) .