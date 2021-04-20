Antoine Dansaertstraat
Rue Antoine Dansaert, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Chic and Hip Rue Antoine DansaertI love it when I can find almost everything I need on one street. Rue Antoine Dansaert is that kind of place. This chic boulevard buzzes with creativity from almost every boutique or colorful cafe. In addition, you’ll have fun discovering some comic characters painted on walls alongside the boulevard. This is a “what a girl needs” kind of street. Visit: Joya Brussels Jewelry (Dansaert 175), La Fabrika interior design showroom (Dansaert 182), the Jan Mot Gallery (Danseart 190, the Au Fond Bistro (Danseart 78) that serves traditional cooking with a twist, the Annemie Verbeke knitwear boutique (Dansaert 64), or Carine Gilson's lingerie stand-out boutique (Dansaert 87). Most of the buildings have avant garde façades, and some of the stores have an intimate atelier atmosphere.
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders.