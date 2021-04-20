Where are you going?
Angel de la Independencia

Monumental History

The simple but striking beauty of the Angel de la Independencia monument is immediately evident to passersby hurrying along on Avenida Reforma, but visitors may not be aware just how much history is encapsulated here–literally.

Built upon the orders of Porfirio Díaz to commemorate the 1910 centennial of the Mexican Revolution, the impressive gilt angel is covered in 24-karat gold and has survived a number of earthquakes. A golden chest with important documents related to independence and a coin collection are embedded in the foundation, an eternal flame burns in the base, and the remains of more than a dozen heroes of the Revolution are enshrined here.

If you're curious to see the view from the top, stop by and ask the guard on duty if the crown is open. Hours are irregular, but the lucky visitor who times it right will enjoy a spectacular scene unfurling before them like a fine ribbon on the city's most important avenue.


By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

DavidMejia
almost 7 years ago

The Angel of Independence Mexico City

In this very active city in “Paseo de la Reforma” stands majestically overlooking the city “the Angel of Independence” one of the most characteristic symbols of Mexico City.
Fabian Pulido Pardo
almost 4 years ago

Errantes Magazine :: Issue # 15 :: México

Travel photography magazine by fabianpulido.com
Sergio Zepeda
almost 7 years ago

Biking on Paseo de la Reforma

The last Sunday of every month, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the most beautiful avenue in Mexico City is closed to traffic and used for biking, skating and running. So just grab one of the public transport bicycles, known as Ecobicis, and start pedalling. All you need to do is register 5 days before your visit at the Ecobici webpage.
