When the weather is warm, many Montreal residents flock to an off-the-beaten path bit of Berlin in the city’s Mile-Ex district (the current name for the industrial section of Little Italy ). The atmosphere is decidedly unpretentious at the biergarten Alexandraplatz. There are just a few rows of communal picnic tables, some outside to take advantage of the long days of summer and others inside a converted garage adjacent to the Brasserie Vieux-Montréal. All the beer served here comes from the Brasserie, so it can’t possible get any fresher, while a short menu includes nachos and popular vegan hot dogs. Note that because the garage is not insulated, Alexandraplatz is only open from spring to late fall.