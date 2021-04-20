Alexandraplatz 6731 Avenue de l'Esplanade, Montréal, QC H2V 4P9, Canada

Alexandraplatz This summer-only bar in Mile Ex (a ten-block area between Mile End and Parc Ex) is a festive place to end any warm-weather day. Basically a big concrete space with communal picnic tables, string lighting and a garage-door opening, the sum of those parts equates a mystical sort of feel-good feng shui. The terrasse on the sidewalk is particularly popular, as are the veggie dogs grilled fresh on the barbecue. The signature cocktails bring people in from far and wide. The Ginger Lime Sake marries biting fresh-ginger sake with tonic and fresh-squeezed lime juice – it’s the reason summer was invented. The bourbon lemonade is another top seller.