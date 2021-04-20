Al Jaber Gallery
Dubai Mall Doha St Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 339 8566
More info
Sun - Wed 10am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 12am
A One-Stop Shop for Oriental SouvenirsWhen my visitors to Dubai turned out not to be the shopping types but felt they had to take something home for family and friends, I would send them to one of the branches of Al Jaber Gallery. Predictably, they'd return to my apartment laden with shopping bags.
Al Jaber has an exhaustive range of gifts and souvenirs, with everything from the authentic to the tacky. You'll discover pretty silver prayer holders, like the ones above, and decorative khanjars (daggers) on one shelf, whilst on another you'll find tacky camel fridge magnets and glass paperweights in the shape of the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.
Alongside handicrafts, bric-a-brac, and replica antiques from the UAE, the Arabian Peninsula, and across the Middle East, there are also cushion covers, bedspreads and throws from India and Pakistan. Don't ask me why, perhaps just because they look exotic.
Prices aren't as low as in the souqs, where you can also bargain. Just consider this an easy go-to spot if you're short on time.