Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Al Castello

Via Guidoni, 56, 19018 Vernazza SP, Italy
+39 0187 812296
Stuffed. Vernazza Italy

More info

Thur - Tue 12pm - 3pm, 7pm - 10pm

Stuffed.

I was hungry and wanted to see the sunset. As a solo traveler, getting to do both -- eat well at a table with a view -- was tough. They wanted to save the best for duos. So after being given a lame table at a chic-chic (read: super expensive) spot near the breakwater, I raced against the setting sun back up the trail toward Corniglia where I remembered seeing a lovely restaurant overlooking the sea. Upon arriving all sweaty and gross, I got the table -- and the good eats. These were by far the best mussels I've ever eaten: stuffed with bread crumbs, mortadella cheese, herbs and, of course, mussel meat. Bellisima!
By Sara Lieberman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30