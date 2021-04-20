Where are you going?
33 Rue Majorelle

33 Rue Yves Saint Laurent, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Website
| +212 5243-14195
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 7pm

The city’s first concept store is the vision of Egyptian entrepreneur Yehia Abdelnour, a self-confessed interior design nut and global nomad who wanted to create a one-stop shop in which to showcase quality Moroccan-designed gifts, fashion, and housewares. When the store opened a few years back, Vogue declared it the Collette of North Africa, both in terms of the sleek interior and the goodies therein. And while Colette has come and gone, 33 now represents 90 or so independent artisans. Come here to buy cute tasseled djellabas (hooded robes for children and adults), quirky ceramic cactus platters (they look gorgeous piled high with citrus), beaten-brass jewelry, and Chabi Chic’s covetable gold-dipped coffee beakers. The adjacent café, with its modern Moroccan bistro dishes, juicy burgers, and freshly pressed juices, is justifiably popular with expats and tourists alike.
By Tara Stevens , AFAR Local Expert

Darrell Hartman
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Located right across the street from the popular Jardin Majorelle, 33 Rue Majorelle takes the Marrakesh souk experience, adds a gloss of Euro chic, and plops it into an air-conditioned, cement-floored boutique. It’s a bit upscale, but it's a better deal than museum and hotel gift shops—even, potentially, the souks, especially if you’re as timid a bargainer as I am. Studded babouche slippers, silver teapots, raffia ballet flats, colorful scarves, and a bunch of items made from recycled bags are just some of the many gift-worthy goods you’ll find. And if the offerings tend to appeal a bit more to women than men, I’d say that’s just a reflection of the Marrakesh shopping experience in general.
Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Shelves at 33 Rue are stocked each month with new finds largely from local maâlems (master craftsmen). The owners have an eye for pieces that put a modern twist on tradition, such as these unusual bread baskets from Bladi Design.

