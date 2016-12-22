Your New Favorite Place in Belize Is Just a Cruise Away

Belize is one of the world’s top ecotourism destinations. But, until recently, for travelers visiting on a cruise, the experience hasn’t been as rich as it could be. Ships anchor off Belize City and passengers take a long tender ride to a landing site, Belize Tourism Village. If they don’t get into the countryside, they miss the true flavor of Belize.

Now there’s a welcome alternative. Cruises have just begun stopping at Harvest Caye, a newly opened destination in southern Belize that sets itself apart from the usual private island in many ways.

When a ship docks at Harvest Caye (pronounced “key”), passengers find a relaxing beach, lots of water sports, shops, and a nature conservation center. Garifuna drummers greet each ship, and Mayan storytellers enact a legend.

Courtesy of Harvest Caye

There’s a gorgeous, seven-acre sweep of beach lapped by clear water. The lighthouse is actually a Flighthouse, the launching point for zip line adventures (including tandem flying, Superman-style) and tethered free-fall jumps from heights up to 100 feet. (It’s not a bungee; you don’t bounce but land gently in the sand.)

Passengers can rent a kayak or paddleboard at a lagoon lined with mangroves, challenge themselves on a ropes course, or go parasailing. There’s an enormous tropical pool with a swim-up bar and a waterfall, with 15 poolside cabanas that can be rented for the day.

For a splurge, 11 luxury beach villas have spacious decks, air-conditioned interiors, a bathroom, indoor and outdoor showers, Bluetooth audio, and concierge service.