You Need to Know About Mongolia’s Fashion Scene

Last year, Mongolia celebrated 25 years of democracy after a long history of colonial rule. A resulting resurgence of ethnic pride has taken hold of the country, notably boosting its nascent fashion industry. Mongolians, who have traditionally followed the fashion crazes of Japan and Korea, are now looking inward and supporting a new generation local designers. It’s becoming more popular to buy “Made in Mongolia,” thanks in part to the popular TV franchise Mongolia’s Next Top Model, which often showcases Mongolian designers. Furthermore, the capital city of Ulaanbaatar—home to the Urlakh Erdem Fashion Design Institute—now hosts its own Fashion Week. Even the designers themselves are embracing their ethnic Mongol roots and integrating generation-old techniques, materials, and designs into their modern, edgy creations. Below you’ll learn about the five must-shop designers and stores and where to find them on the streets of Ulaanbaatar.

Courtesy of Michel & Amazonka

Courtesy of GOYO

Photo by Erum Jilani

Zaluus Melmii, Building-17, Peace Abe-28In 2014, Michel & Amazonka cocreators and sisters Yanjindulam and Nyamkhand Choigaalaa received the Best Designer Pret-a-Porter award at the acclaimed Fashion Asia Awards. Since then, their brand has become one of the most popular young design brands in the country. (Recently, their capsule collection was even featured on the grand finale of the wildly popular Mongolia’s Next Top Model TV show.) The duo is known for taking classic European cuts and adding traditional Mongolian embellishments. You’ll find luxurious cashmere coats and skirts embroidered with patterns reminiscent of 18th-century nomadic designs, and their upcoming Summer/Fall collection, “Glamour,” will focus on romantic, feminine cuts with floral embroidery and bright colors. Michel & Amazonka also runs a corporate social responsibility program with Arig Bank, in which the proceeds from the brand’s line of eco-friendly bags are donated to programs that support the welfare of vulnerable Mongolian children.Khoroo 1“Goyo” translates to “object of beauty” in Mongolian and the brand’s flowing cashmere designs, which are inspired by the vast landscapes of the Mongolian countryside, truly epitomize beauty. Established in 1993, the brand has become a staple in the wardrobes of the “who’s who of Mongolia.” GOYO’s main textile, cashmere, is responsibly sourced through a 100 percent natural process that protects both the animal and environment. The current collection plays with boxy cuts in the neutral hues of the Mongolian outback, as well as delicately draped skirts in jewel tones.Seoul Street, Great Hotel Building 503With a slogan like “Proudly Made in Mongolia,” it’s no wonder that the new designers’ collective, Gumuda, epitomizes the best fashion the country has to offer. The store features over 20 brands from the new generation of contemporary Mongolian designers in Ulaanbaatar, including Mongol, Mode 350k, Michel & Amazonka, Choice, Eza, and Futuristic Type . The brains behind the store, Khulan Nemekhbayar, was formerly a popular Mongolian TV host who started the collective after becoming frustrated by the scarcity of Mongolian designers to feature on her show. Now, she uses social media to find up-and-comers in the Mongolian fashion industry and gives them a platform at Gumuda to showcase and sell their designs.

Courtesy of MPDU