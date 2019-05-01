You Could Win a Trip to Croatia if You Can Guess How “Game of Thrones” Ends

Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel News

Croatia is home to notable filming locations from the HBO series, including King’s Landing, Qarth, Braavos, and the Westeros Riverlands.

Photo by Duntrune Studios/Shutterstock

A lucky fan with the correct prediction will be offered an exclusive tour (for two!) to “GoT” filming locations in the country. But hurry: Entry closes soon.

With only a few episodes left of the final season of Game of Thrones, fans around the world are in full-on speculation mode about how the record-setting show will come to its conclusion. 

Who will ascend to the Iron Throne? Which remaining characters will survive unscathed? There are no shortage of detailed fan theories about how the series will end. Those who guess correctly, however, could win an exclusive GoT-themed trip to Croatia, home to notable locations from the HBO series, including King’s Landing, Qarth, Braavos, and the Westeros Riverlands.

Luxury tour operator Unforgettable Croatia is offering a custom-designed “Game of Thrones Croatia Tour,” which will take one winner (plus a lucky companion) on a seven-night trip that includes visits to GoT filming locations across Split and Dubrovnik.

In addition to three nights in Split and four nights in Dubrovnik—with tours of GoT-featured spots led by English-speaking guides in both cities—the trip also includes quick visits by speedboat to the Adriatic islands of Hvar and Vis (neither has GoT ties, but both are gorgeous). According to the tour company, five-star hotel accommodations will be offered throughout the trip, with breakfast included. However, note that international flights are not included in the giveaway.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” is currently airing on HBO.
Courtesy of HBO
To enter, Game of Thrones fans over 18 years of age should send Unforgettable Croatia their prediction (in 1,000 characters or less) about how the show will end. Submissions are currently being accepted through May 5 at 11:59 p.m. (BST)—that’s 6:59 p.m. EST.

Those who guess correctly will be entered into a prize drawing to win the trip for two, which will take place this October. If no applicants make an accurate prediction about how the series will end, Unforgettable Croatia will select its favorite guess as the winning entry. 

