You Could Win a Trip to Croatia if You Can Guess How “Game of Thrones” Ends

With only a few episodes left of the final season of Game of Thrones, fans around the world are in full-on speculation mode about how the record-setting show will come to its conclusion.

Who will ascend to the Iron Throne? Which remaining characters will survive unscathed? There are no shortage of detailed fan theories about how the series will end. Those who guess correctly, however, could win an exclusive GoT-themed trip to Croatia, home to notable locations from the HBO series, including King’s Landing, Qarth, Braavos, and the Westeros Riverlands.

Luxury tour operator Unforgettable Croatia is offering a custom-designed “Game of Thrones Croatia Tour,” which will take one winner (plus a lucky companion) on a seven-night trip that includes visits to GoT filming locations across Split and Dubrovnik.

In addition to three nights in Split and four nights in Dubrovnik—with tours of GoT-featured spots led by English-speaking guides in both cities—the trip also includes quick visits by speedboat to the Adriatic islands of Hvar and Vis (neither has GoT ties, but both are gorgeous). According to the tour company, five-star hotel accommodations will be offered throughout the trip, with breakfast included. However, note that international flights are not included in the giveaway.

Courtesy of HBO The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” is currently airing on HBO.