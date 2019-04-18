You Can Soon Sail to Both Poles in One Trip on a Luxury Yacht Cruise

Luxury cruise line SeaDream Yacht Club opened up reservations this week for its forthcoming mega-yacht, SeaDream Innovation, and one of the inaugural itineraries includes a three-month pole-to-pole expedition that will include visits to the penguin colonies of Antarctica and the polar bears of the Arctic.

The 220-passenger, all-suite SeaDream Innovation is scheduled to launch in September 2021, and it will allow passengers to sail to all seven continents in style. The majority of the suites onboard will range from 312 to 323 square feet, and most will feature balconies and bathrooms (complete with tubs). The vessel’s larger suites include the sprawling, 1,000-square-foot Heyerdahl suite and accommodate a separate master bedroom, sitting area, large balcony, and a spacious bathroom (or two).

For outdoor enthusiasts, there will be three marinas onboard from which guests can launch water sports equipment such as Zodiacs, kayaks, sailboats, and wave runners. The Innovation will also have an in-ocean swimming pool created by a floating dock, and the initial renderings depict a seaplane onboard.

Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club A rendering of the “SeaDream Innovation”

The vessel’s first season will have a wide range of itineraries, in the polar regions as well as in more balmy locales, but the standout pole-to-pole itinerary is what the company calls a “grand voyage,” or a sailing that combines multiple itineraries to create one extended journey that doesn’t repeat ports. It also falls into the category of extensive around-the-world cruises that many cruise lines offer.

