You Can Now Get a Free AllTrails Pro Membership—Here’s How

Ah, fall hiking. It’s a time when temperatures are divine, the air is crisp, and leaves are changing. Whether you’re traveling through mountains and valleys or forests and plains, there’s just something magical about hiking in autumn.

Just in time to plan some fall leaf-peeping treks, AllTrails, an app that serves as a database of hiking trails throughout the world, and West Virginia’s Department of Tourism have teamed up to make it easier for adventure seekers to find the right trail for them. Now through the end of November, the duo are offering a year of free AllTrails Pro membership for free to anyone interested in visiting the Mountain State now or at some point in the future (perhaps to enjoy the country’s newest national park).

What is AllTrails Pro?

AllTrails has a free version of its app, where users can search for trails—filtering by difficulty level and length. The app provides detailed maps and helpful user reviews (ranging from trail conditions to whether or not the path is kid or dog friendly) that can help hikers know what to expect.

And having that information can ensure that hikers have the right gear and safety equipment and make an educated decision about whether any given trail is the right fit for their needs and abilities.

The Pro membership unlocks the ability to download maps to your phone for offline viewing, provides notifications if you miss a turn, and gives real-time data about trails (including air quality, satellite weather, pollen, and user heat maps).

The Pro membership also includes a Lifeline tracker, wherein you can send status updates to your friends and family (or really anyone you want to know your latest location for safety reasons). Typically, the higher-tier membership costs $36 per year.

How to get free AllTrails Pro membership

To sign up, visit WVtourism.com/alltrails to enter your name and contact information. Afterward, users will receive a confirmation email with a one-time code to help them set up a one-year Pro membership. The offer runs through the end of November.

Once you’ve signed up and are ready to tackle your next amazing trek, check out AFAR’s recently rounded up 17 epic hikes around the world (including 5 in North America).