Home>Travel inspiration>Epic Trips>Travel Unplugged

Yelapa: My Own Private (Unplugged) Mexico

By Aislyn Greene

Aug 20, 2014

From the October 2014 issue

share this article
flipboard

Around the bend from Puerto Vallarta, senior editor Aislyn Greene found Yelapa—a piña colada–free beach retreat. (Moonshine is a different story.)

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

No cars, no crowds. That’s what sold me on Yelapa, a small fishing village a one-hour boat ride from Puerto Vallarta. “There’s not even Wi-Fi,” said a friend. I booked a flight the next day.

From Puerto Vallarta’s harbor, I took a water taxi and watched sun-bleached condos dwindle into jungle worthy of a Jurassic Park cameo as we crossed Banderas Bay. Our driver casually dropped me at the pier, near the sand that would be my home for the week. “¿El hotel aquí?” I asked. He pointed at several small huts roofed with palm leaves—Hotel Lagunita’s casitas!—and sped off.

Once I’d settled into my casita—and taken a dip in the freshwater pool—I set out to get the lay of the land. I traversed the beach and its tapestry of sunbathers and fishermen, passed the mouth of the river that flows from the nearby hills, and wandered through the maze of cobblestone streets that make up the town. The entire journey took, oh, about 30 minutes. Yelapa is so tiny, and the people so friendly, it doesn’t take long to discover its secrets. Bob, a vacationing entrepreneur, hiked me upriver, where many Yelapans live, to see La Cascada, the dramatic waterfall nearby. And Zahara, who lived in an open-air palapa near the beach, introduced me to Taquería los Abuelos and blue corn mahi-mahi tacos I wish could be delivered by drone to my office.

Article continues below advertisement

There’s an anything-goes quality to Yelapa life, and like Bob Dylan, who took refuge here in the ’60s, I went with it. I went with raicilla, moonshine sold by the shot at beach bars, which made me feel like a helium balloon. I went with the sand I collected in my ears and hair while bodysurfing with local kids. And I most definitely went with the Pie Ladies, who navigate amid beach chairs to sell slices of homemade lemon meringue and chocolate cream.

As for the Wi-Fi, my friend was wrong. My phone did work. Until I dropped it in a waterfall. Oops. But nothing a little raicilla couldn’t fix.

>>Next: 14 More Off-the-Grid Retreats

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories