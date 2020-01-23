This Woman-Led Travel Company Wants You to See Another Side of China

When Mei Zhang was staying in a guesthouse in Dali, a city in China’s Yunnan province, she befriended Cheng Ayi, the housekeeper. Zhang and her children joined Cheng for meals, and they noticed that she cooked some dishes outside in heavy pots set over a crackling fire. Neighbors would drop by unannounced, bearing homegrown vegetables and local gossip. Zhang was moved by the intimacy of the slice-of-life scene. “It was this community closeness, and this idea that people leave their doors open to friends and strangers, that really touched me and my family,” she says. “We loved the experience and realized that our guests would, too.”

Zhang is always seeking out such moments. In the 20 years since she founded the Beijing-based travel outfitter WildChina, her goal has been to show travelers a side of China that most tourists never see. Depending on the itinerary, that could mean a pottery lesson with a master ceramist in Jiangxi; a tutorial with a cheese maker in her traditional Bai farmhouse in Shaxi; a visit with the Lisu people of southwestern Yunnan, who scale cliffs to collect mountain honey; or a home-cooked meal from Cheng with a side of neighborly chatter. Other offerings invite guests to travel with a scholar of Chinese history and archaeology. The familial encounters—which can only be orchestrated by someone as well-connected as Zhang—are the specialty of WildChina, which leads trips for small groups and individuals.