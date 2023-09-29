What Makes Greater Palm Springs Such a Timeless Vacation Haven

No need to bid adieu to the sights, sounds, and, most importantly, the sun of summer when you travel to Greater Palm Springs for a much-needed warm-weather escape. The same health benefits and sheer pleasures of its weather that have made it a fashionable destination since the early 20th century pair with its stunning landscape, mid-century modern architecture, and Southern California lifestyle for a place that truly has it all when it comes to unwinding in style.

With nine distinct resort cities—Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella—you’ll enjoy world-class hotels, cuisine, arts and culture, gorgeous scenery, and signature events that attract visitors from all over the world. We’ve rounded up some of the best local offerings to help you plan an itinerary filled with good health, good eats, and good memories.

Hotels where style springs eternal

The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

From family-friendly resorts like the Omni Rancho Las Palmas to well-appointed accommodations at the Parker Palm Springs, Greater Palm Springs offers a wonderfully diverse array of lodging options. You can embrace the destination’s trademark mid-century modern architecture by opting for one of many vacation rentals with design elements that accent the natural beauty of awe-inspiring mountain ranges, swaying palm trees, and other native flora.

Favorites also include the cliffside Ritz-Carlton in Rancho Mirage, perfect for a romantic getaway; the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa, which features an abundance of wellness experiences; and Miramonte Resort and Spa Indian Wells—a Mediterranean-inspired sliver of desert paradise that recently underwent a $9 million renovation.

Inspiring cultural riches

Modernism Week Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Benefitting from the abundant sunshine and proximity to Los Angeles, Greater Palm Springs has flourished as a longstanding hub of creativity. The destination is home to a diverse array of galleries, street fairs, and museums, along with many signature events throughout the year.

Catch a touring Broadway act at McCallum Theatre, sway to live jazz at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, and browse contemporary art at the Palm Springs Art Museum (which offers complimentary admission on Thursday evenings). A stop at Cabot’s Pueblo is also a must for a deep dive into Native American culture and relics of Greater Palm Springs’ past. Download the artsGPS app for access to any public art, exhibitions, and events that may be taking place while you’re in town.

The Palm Springs Pride Parade Courtesy of Greater Palm Springs Pride

The area also hosts two major music festivals each year, Coachella and Stagecoach, as well as the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Modernism Week, which take place in January and February/October, respectively. Another iconic event is Greater Palm Springs Pride—a three-day festival and celebration (this year from November 3-5) that culminates in an over-the-top, two-hour parade featuring local organizations, activists, and LGBTQ+ celebrities as they work their way up the famed Palm Canyon Drive.

An outdoor way of life

Joshua Tree National Park Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Golfing, tennis, hiking, and more—staying active and maintaining good health isn’t just a lofty vacation goal; it’s a Greater Palm Springs lifestyle. The region has more than 100 golf courses, is the home of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, and offers dozens of hiking trails, both guided and off the beaten path, through its four picturesque mountain ranges.

Greater Palm Springs also neighbors Joshua Tree National Park, where visitors can see rugged rock formations, various cacti, and its namesake: the spiky, otherworldly Joshua trees, along with the desert critters who call it home. Other noteworthy activities include stargazing, hot springs, hot-air ballooning, and nature tours that can be booked through companies like Fantasy Balloon Flights and Red Jeep Tours. And for some of the best views, ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, the world’s largest rotating tramcar.

Fit for feasting

Some of the dishes at Farm Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Culinary delights range from farm-fresh bites at brunch spots like Farm and wellness-minded specialties at Miramonte’s Citrus & Palm to innovative fare and craft cocktails at Workshop Kitchen and Bar. And Greater Palm Springs boasts an impressive eight Michelin-recommended establishments, including the dog-friendly Boozehounds and Hollywood favorite The Barn Kitchen at Sparrows Lodge.

Venture outside of downtown Palm Springs for food-and-drink gems such as Willie’s Modern Fare in Rancho Mirage for contemporary takes on European classics, La Quinta’s Adobe Grill for award-winning tamales, and Pacifica in The Gardens on Paseo for the “freshest seafood in the desert.”

Shop small businesses and beyond

When it comes to souvenirs, Greater Palm Springs offers curated boutiques displaying eye-catching handmade goods, from modern art to ‘70s-inspired home décor, along with vintage clothing and desert stone–adorned jewelry. Destination PSP and The Shag Store are two celebrated downtown shops with distinctive homewares and fine art prints. VillageFest closes three blocks of Palm Canyon Drive every Thursday evening for artists to sell paintings, sculptures, and crafts. If you’re looking for more of a mix of name brands and smaller boutiques, El Paseo Shopping District, which features a variety of beloved (and independently owned) stores, will satisfy any retail therapy itch.

An oasis of possibilities

For a fulfilling getaway that caters to all your travel dreams—whether it’s relaxation, adventure, or celebration—consider a trip to Greater Palm Springs. Visitors may come for the weather and natural beauty, but they leave with an appreciation of a region that has become known for some of the best hotels, cuisine, arts, culture, and outdoor activities in the U.S.