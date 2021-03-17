How to Enjoy a Weekend in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway climbs almost 6,000 feet in about 12 minutes, rotating as it goes.

There’s a reason L.A. types have been flocking to the desert since the Rat Pack days.

Palm Springs really lives up to its place in the collective imagination (minus the time loop caves): It’s a bright, sunny, desert wonderland studded with palms and springs, of course, but it’s also home to historic hotels, pools aplenty, and all manner of glamorous spots to enjoy a margarita as the sun sets behind the imposing San Jacinto Mountains. The street names alone reveal how long Palm Springs has been a desert weekend getaway for Angelinos. You’ll be taking Bob Hope Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive as you look for the homes of Liberace or Loretta Young. But while many of the entertainment legends are still there (Barry Manilow’s been spotted in Mexican restaurant El Mirasol more than once), an influx of new visitors and residents in recent years has resulted in an explosion of great shops, restaurants, and galleries. Palm Springs is part of the Coachella Valley, which numbers several different desert cities including Indio, Cathedral City, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, and Rancho Mirage. While you’ll probably begin your weekend getaways in the walkable downtown Palm Springs, your trip will inevitably take you to one or more of these other cities. (The Stagecoach and Coachella Festivals, for example, are in Indio, while the Living Desert zoo is in Palm Desert.) Where to stay in Palm Springs

