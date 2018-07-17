Why You Should Visit Arizona During Its Hellish Summer Heat

Here’s the truth: Arizona is hot. As a native Tucsonan, I learned early on to avoid direct contact with my seatbelt buckle directly upon entering the car between May and September. For most of the state, seasons are relegated to warm, hot, and hottest, and anyone who has spent time there has heard the unofficial—and very true—slogan echoed by locals, our only solace: “It’s a dry heat.”

And it is. According to the National Weather Service, the average July high temperature in the Phoenix area for the past 10 years has hovered around 106 Fahrenheit, and it breaks the 100-degree mark more than 100 days a year, but relative humidity is low, and air-conditioning is ubiquitous.

Although summer might not seem like the best time of year to travel to Arizona, it’s still very much worth it. Here are five reasons why.

Take advantage of deals, deals, deals

Traveling anywhere during its low season is a smart financial move; hotels and tour operators want to entice people to visit with low rates, and Arizona is no different (especially in the central and southern parts of the state, where temps are higher). So that means summer travel will get you even more bang for your buck in an otherwise low-cost destination. (The cost of living in the Grand Canyon State is already about 4 percent below the national average.)

The Phoenix metro area alone is a lodging savings smorgasboard. For example, a peak season stay in an entry-level room at the Four Seasons Scottsdale can run you almost $500 a night, whereas until August 30 you can book the same room for $189. Same goes for the Andaz Scottsdale, which opened last year: $429 peak season, but $139 in summer, making it a savings of more than 50 percent.

Courtesy of FOUND:RE Hotels FOUND:RE in downtown Phoenix is a sassy and playful place to stay.

Some places are offering swag along with cut rates. Until September 1, industrial chic boutique hotel

has starting rates of $139 and include poolside goodies like $50 of food and beverage credit and floaties.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

’s “Best Summer Ever” package (starting at $179) includes a free session with the resort’s new “Instagram concierge,” who helps you snap the perfect summery pics among the property’s art installations and colorful backdrops.

Get wet and wild

Arizona may be landlocked, but there are plenty of places to get your water fix. Lake Powell, for instance, is shared with Utah and is one of the largest man-made lakes in North America. But lesser-known gems abound, like Watson Lake outside of Prescott. Kayak, paddleboard, or lounge at the reservoir, which also has unusual reddish rock formations that jut out from the water–a great photo op at sunset.

Photo by Arlene Treiber Waller/Shutterstock The rock formations of Granite Dells tower over Watson Lake in Prescott, AZ.

Try flowboarding—a sport that combines elements of surfing, snowboarding, and wakeboarding—on the “FlowRider” at

Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

in Scottsdale. Adrenaline junkies who make it to Lake Pleasant can write home about their trip down

, the world’s tallest floating slide. Recently it began offering “Friday Night Flights” between 8 and 10 p.m. so you can spend the day in air-conditioned bliss but still take advantage of the warm evenings.

Take in some (air-conditioned) culture

The trick to living in a hot climate—aside from staying hydrated—is to spend the hottest hours inside with plenty of AC. Luckily, you can keep busy indoors at some of the state’s museums. One of the most popular is the Musical Instrument Museum, the largest museum of its kind in the world. More than 6,800 instruments are on display, including ones played by musical legends like Tito Puente and Elvis Presley. Summer is a quieter time to visit, although an array of events and activities for adults and kids alike are held year-round. Concerts to look forward to this summer season include a special performance of Tom Petty’s album Wildflowers, a celebration of island rock by acclaimed Hawaiian musician Henry Kapono, and an appearance by pop singer Lisa Loeb, among many others.

Photo by Paul Richard Jones/Shutterstock Learn about the world’s array of instruments at the MIM.

Art aficionados have plenty of possible stops.

Rauschenberg and Johns

:

The Blurring of Art and Life,

which displays rarely shown prints by two American greats, opened July 14 at the

. Or

head to the

, where you can, for the first time, catch a retrospective of Richard Chavez’s handmade jewelry and, until September, see works by conceptual artist

Nicholas Galanin. And photography buffs should go to the

, which houses the largest repository of Ansel Adams prints in the world.

Photo by EQRoy/Shutterstock The Heard Museum is dedicated to advancing American Indian art.

To learn more about Arizona’s long history, take a trip to the

To learn more about Arizona's long history, take a trip to the Arizona State Museum. Founded in 1893, ASM is the oldest anthropological museum in the region and holds more than 3 million artifacts in its collections. Its recently opened exhibits highlight Hopi agriculture and ancestral Hopi life in the Little Colorado River area.

Cool down with local brews and spirits