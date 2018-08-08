The Quiet Corner of Maui Where Real Relaxation Is Hiding

There’s a magic side to the 728-square-mile Hawaiian island that’s mobbed with 2.4 million visitors a year. Here’s how to find it.

The secret’s long been out about Maui, site of a million honeymoons. Put in some cursory searching before your trip and you conjure the usual suspects: sprawling, 400-room resorts, a scenic highway jam-packed with rental Jeeps, row upon row of tchotchke shops. More or less the reasons you’d avoided the island in favor of its less-trafficked neighbors. Maui’s rural northeast, however, shatters the mold. You won’t find it topping the lists of places to stay, which is likely why it remains a peaceful place for renewal. Here is the Valley Isle’s secret: Upcountry. In a historic building that once housed sugar plantation workers, Lumeria Maui is a far cry from the manicured resorts of ritzy Wailea. The original structure is over a century old, the rooms are comparatively rustic, and you’re 20 minutes’ drive from the beach. But if you are at all nourished by meditation, yoga, and an atmosphere that’s more laid-back Zen temple than upscale beach party, this is where you start. Retreat into wellness Lumeria's quiet, lush grounds are constantly tickled by cool ocean breezes. A saline pool hosts a couple quietly reading or chatting in hushed tones in the hot tub. Breakfasts of freshly cut pineapple and papaya, farm-fresh eggs, and proper health-food garnishes for your steel-cut oats like chia seeds and almond butter are served every morning by friendly, laid-back staff on the sun-soaked lanai. Having reverence for & respect to those forces bigger than ourselves. Always sending our love to the great mystery that connects us all. If we have it, we share it #lumeriamaui #lumerialiving #lumeriacommunity #luckywelivehawaii A post shared by Lumeria Maui (@lumeriamaui) on Feb 26, 2018 at 10:57am PST Expect the trip to go down something like this: After rolling out of bed and enjoying your organic breakfast, you wander across the gently sloping lawn with a nod to the giant stone buddha that presides over it. You’re headed to one of whichever of the three to five yoga and meditation classes moves you that day. They take place in a range of styles in one of the three (three!) dedicated yoga spaces and are included in your daily resort fee, so you’re treating your stay as something of a self-styled wellness retreat.

In a setting like this, you try styles you don’t usually have time for outside of your regular practice, like Kundalini or restorative, and indulge in the yogic ideal of both a morning and an evening class. Unusual for a vacation destination, the teachers are knowledgeable and experienced, making experimentation worthwhile. Your impromptu retreat includes a daily self-lead meditation in between classes. That usually takes place in the forest overlooking the rolling fields of grazing cattle and, further below, the shores of the Pacific. There isn’t much noise to begin with, but if there were, it would be drowned out by the trade winds whipping through the whispering pines. Good vibes beyond You meander down the hill into tiny Paia town, which most tourists treat as a last stop on the traffic-choked Road to Hana, but it is your daily home base. Its 35-year-old natural foods store, Mana Foods, rivals anything in Northern California’s hippie epicenters. The town’s barefoot, dreadlocked youth gather out front for impromptu banjo jams featuring the occasional sitar, and you keep your eyes peeled for Paia’s most famously chilled-out resident and musical legend, Willie Nelson. Inside is a wonderland of fresh produce, mouthwatering, homemade mini pecan pies (yes, the baked goods come in gluten-free and vegan varieties), a wide variety of kombuchas and freshly made smoothies, and a curated selection of toxin-free sunscreens and essential oils. Cheers to the juiciest Friday & weekend! Here’s to squeezing every last drop of goodness out of your days! A post shared by Mana Foods (@manafoods) on May 18, 2018 at 10:04am PDT Every product in here seems like a good idea, you think, as you stuff local lychee in a sack and congratulate yourself on how good the gluten-free date bar you carefully selected is going to taste on the beach later along with this house-bottled coconut water. “You are loved and beautiful,” its label assures you. Inspired, you have a hard time choosing between an “I really appreciate you” and a “Whales make me happy” bumper sticker but ultimately choose the former. “May all beings be stoked” yet another message reads on a friendly woman’s car outside the store. “Yes, indeed,” you agree, wondering in what other universe you could have had such a pleasant interaction in such a typically fraught landscape as a grocery store parking lot.

