Why Shanghai Disneyland Differs So Much From the Others

The Mouse has finally has made his way to mainland China. Shanghai Disneyland officially opened last week with a big party and even bigger crowds. And unlike the Disneylands in Tokyo and Hong Kong—both of which were modeled after Disney’s properties in Florida and California—this one is designed to incorporate local culture.

According to an article on TravelPulse.com, Disney focused on making the new park authentic for Chinese visitors so that they would feel a stronger connection to the facility. There’s significantly less Americana (the main road, for instance, is called Mickey Avenue instead of Main Street USA), and Chinese elements are incorporated into many areas of the park—from stuffed Minnie Mouse dolls wearing traditional Chinese qipao dresses to animals from the Chinese zodiac featured alongside characters like Winnie the Pooh in the “Garden of Twelve Friends.” There’s even a Mandarin version of The Lion King musical that’s expected to be wildly popular.

What’s more, the food is strongly Chinese; resort managers say about 75 percent of the fare has Chinese roots, with another 20 percent categorized as Asian. The park also opened without a monorail; as the Los Angeles Times noted, who needs one when Shanghai has a real maglev train and regular bullet train service?