Why Millions of People Around the World Are Celebrating Tonight

For millions of people around the world, this evening’s sunset is a particularly special one. After a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset, Muslims will observe the end of Ramadan by doing just the opposite—feasting. It’s the begining of Eid al-Fitr.

The month of Ramadan is determined by the Islamic calendar, and as is the case with all things lunar-based, the exact date and time of Eid al-Fitr depends on the location. The holiday begins in the ninth month of the calendar with the first sight of the new moon, and it ends with the first sight of a new, crescent moon. During the month, Ramadan observers abstain from food and water during the daylight hours—breakfast, or suhoor, is eaten before sunrise and the evening meal, iftar, at dusk.

It makes perfect sense that food is at the center of Eid al-Fitr. While traditions vary from country to country, the gathering of family and friends for a communal meal is a global custom—as is a spread of delicious sweets. In some countries such as the UAE and Jordan, the holiday lasts up to three days.In Morocco , a classic Eid-al-Fitr breakfast includes a laasida porridge made with semolina or couscous, covered with butter and honey.

In Chiapas, Mexico, it’s a day to celebrate with tortillas and chicken mole. Throughout Indonesia, ketupat is a holiday staple—palm leaves are woven into a diamond-shaped basket, packed with rice dumplings, and then steamed.