Why Mendocino Is Your Country Life Dream

If you've been to the Bay Area, you may have ventured up to wine country. On a map, Napa and Sonoma—those counties lush with vineyards and endless tasting rooms—seem close to the city. In reality, the drive can stretch almost two hours. But it's worth it. Beyond that, there's Mendocino. And depending on where you're going, that drive can stretch up to five. But guess what? It's even more worth it.

Up there, it's truly country. There's no hip/haute restaurant, there's no coffee shop with $4 cappuccinos. There are tiny communities, most of which, due to the abundance of redwoods, are former logging towns. One, Boonville, even has its own language. Yes, there's wine country—but it's not like the one you know down south. There are myriad reasons to visit Mendocino county. Here are just a few.

~~~

1. The Anderson Valley is pinot noir heaven

The view from Roederer Estate

Okay, so this is a picture from Roederer Estate, which is famous for its amazing domestic sparkling wine (the pinot noir is also very good, to be fair). But the Anderson Valley is known for its delicate reds, which are much more subtle than those of neighbors Napa and Sonoma. Other than Roederer, we hit up Husch (which has an adorable cabin for a tasting room), Toulouse, and Handley. And, yes—we came back with nine bottles of wine for our wine fridge.

2. The town of Mendocino is bed-and-breakfast heaven