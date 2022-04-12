In Carlsbad, California, Flowers Are on the Menu

From chic eateries and coastal bike paths to incredible surfing and Legoland, Carlsbad has a lot going for it year round. But the more than 70 million ranunculus flowers that blanket the hillside at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are reason enough to visit the community located between San Diego and Los Angeles right now.

Each spring, from March through May, more than 300,000 people come to see the synchronized rows of picture-perfect red, yellow, orange, pink, and white flowers that stretch across the 55-acre property.

While the Flower Fields are undeniably popular, it’s not the only place in Carlsbad where flora flourishes—meaning it’s easy to have a flower-themed adventure this season.

Where to stay: The Cassara Carlsbad

For those who want a bird’s-eye view of the blooms, the Cassara Carlsbad is one of the best options—the fields are visible from the balconies of the 90 guest rooms and 29 suites. The closest display is the 300- by 150-foot patch of red, white, and blue petunias in the shape of an American flag.

The hotel itself is one of the newest in the Hilton portfolio. It leans heavily on the coastal vibes with Mediterranean architectural designs and a sandy color palette. Amenities include a restaurant and bar, two heated pools (one with a splash pad for families and another designated the “Quiet Pool”), a spa and fitness center, complimentary shuttle transportation within a five-mile radius of the hotel, and a private entrance to Legoland.

Courtesy of Visit Carlsbad At 20|Twenty bartenders play with floral garnishes.

Where to eat and drink in Carlsbad