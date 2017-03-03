Why a Backcountry Bike Trip Through Cuba Should be Your Next Adventure

It makes sense that, as the owner of the technical bike and sportswear company Search and State, Daniel Golden prefers to spend life on two wheels. After more than 20 years as a serious rider, he believes that travel is all about the journey, and the journey is all the better if it involves a bike. So when two friends who happen to be global bike expeditionists suggested a ride across Cuba, how could Golden say no?

“Once the words were out of their mouths, everyone was really into it. After all, anytime you can get into a place that’s relatively unexplored, there’s that mystery and intrigue,” Golden remembers. While non-Americans have been getting to know Cuba for years (yes, Canada, we know; you don’t have to brag), they’ve mostly stuck to Havana and the beaches—the island’s interior is still largely untouristed. And, happily, it also turns out to be a great area to traverse by bike.

Golden’s buddies—Logan Watts, owner of BikePacking.com, and Joe Cruz, professor of philosophy at Williams College—planned the route. Cuba is crossed with paved roads, but the adventure bikers poured over satellite photos of the country instead to find secondary roads and farm roads to travel. Golden admits that he’s seeing more and more interest in biking across Cuba, but as of now, there are no established routes. Soon, all that remained was to pack up their bikes, apply for their “people-to-people” visas, and hit the road.

For the most part, the group camped or did homestays. Golden remembers people in towns staring at them as they rode through laden with bags and supplies: “We were kind of a spectacle coming through. It was that kind of scene where the whole town comes out and starts talking to you because they don’t know what you’re up to. People called it tourist shock.”

While Watson and Cruz (can someone please make that a lawyer TV show?) traversed the entire island in 20 days, Golden only joined them for five. “I would have gone for two days just to see the country,” he insists. But as it turns out, biking those few hundred miles in the backcountry was worth it. “It was a different experience than, say, flying to a major city and staying put. We met locals who had never seen tourists before. That’s the kind of experience that’s priceless for me.”

Forget vintage cars, this is the coolest way to get around Cuba Courtesy of Search and State

Biking through a country like Cuba isn’t a walk in the park, but according to Golden, it’s an exciting new opportunity for adventure travelers. Before you pack your bike off to Cuba, make sure to read through the avid biker’s five pieces of advice.

1. Go

“If you can go (and want to), you should. I’m an advocate of doing it before it changes too much.”

2. Bring your bike

“You can’t rent bicycles or buy them there, so you have to plan and pack the bike to actually get it there.”