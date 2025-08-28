Where to Stay, Eat, and Swim in Gozo

The sparkling seas, vibrant festivals, and many historic sites of Malta draw frequent visitors to its Mediterranean island shores. But just a little northwest of the mainland lies another captivating island, one often overlooked by travelers. Gozo is one of Malta’s quieter counterparts, where a summer day might start with browsing artisanal market stalls before swimming in the warm waters of a bay while the sun sets over a brilliantly blue ocean. In Gozo, locals still plough fields by hand and sit for hours in bobbing fishing boats, and it’s here that, for the last few years, I’ve called home.

The reasons I love Gozo are endless. As a child, my family traveled abroad only to the Maltese islands, inspired by my mom’s fascination with its complex history, the Knights of St. John’s valiant story, and the peaceful lifestyle. It was where I first saw fish swimming in the sea, ran along a red-sand beach, and discovered the delights of “shell-on” prawns.

Gozo has all the same charm as Malta, with more space and less intensity. You can enjoy days exploring Gozo’s UNESCO-certified historic sites and let its infectious festivals energize you. Rolling hills covered in garrigue (low Mediterranean brush) meet cloudless skies and crashing waves. Underwater, a world of sea life attracts divers, snorkelers, and free divers from across the globe. Here’s everything you need to know about Gozo—and why you shouldn’t wait to experience it yourself.

How to get to Gozo

Getting to Gozo is easier than you might think. Fly into Malta International Airport, then head directly to one of the two ferry options to Gozo. The Gozo Channel ferry departs 24 hours a day from Cirkewwa on the northern tip of Malta and takes 20 minutes to cross. If you’re renting a car (not essential, as Gozo’s bus system is comprehensive), you’ll need to drive across Malta to reach the terminal, which can take anywhere from 45 minutes to 1.5 hours, depending on the time of day.

The Gozo Highspeed (known locally as the “fast ferry”) is only for pedestrians. It takes 45 minutes and departs from Valletta, which is a 10-minute taxi ride from the airport. Pro tip: Check the timetable ahead of your trip as the fast ferry has a more limited schedule than the Gozo Channel. Buses run regularly from the airport to both terminals, and Bolt operates efficient and reasonably priced taxis.

How long should you spend in Gozo?

Many visitors to Malta make Gozo a day trip, but that barely scratches the surface of what the 26-square-mile island has to offer. Three to four days is ideal for those seeking to comfortably experience Gozo’s primary attractions. Or take a week or more to hike, dive, and dig into the region’s spectacular history at a more relaxed pace. (Check out our story on what to do in Gozo [LINK TO: “This Lesser-Known Island Is Malta’s Quieter Little Sister”] for more ideas.) I recommend embracing the slower way of life on Gozo and taking more time to explore its beautiful offerings at your leisure.

When is the best time to visit Gozo?

Thanks to Gozo’s position in the mid-Mediterranean Sea, it benefits from 300 days of sunshine each year. During the peak summer months of July and August, temperatures occasionally break 104 ° F, so I typically suggest traveling in May and June or September and October for more temperate conditions. Outdoor enthusiasts may want to consider the pleasantly mild winter months. October to May is the optimal time for hiking and climbing—as well as experiencing some of the island’s primary attractions with fewer crowds.

Where to stay in Gozo

You’ll find plenty of options for boutique hotels with local character on the charming streets of Gozo. Courtesy of VisitMalta/Charlene Guichard.

Accommodations in Gozo are all about keeping it local with farmhouses, villas, and other vacation rentals in abundance. For those looking to experience a slice of Gozitan life, try Qala, a quiet and picturesque town located on Gozo’s eastern edge, offering stunning views of Comino and Malta. The Old Wine Inn on the edge of the city boasts four-poster beds, a generous terrace, and a pool. Or you can bask in the panoramic views of the islands from the balcony of this well-equipped penthouse.

If you plan to use public transportation or prefer to be in the heart of things, choose an apartment in one of Victoria’s enchanting side streets. You’ll be steps away from the bus station for easy access to every corner of the island, and have a plethora of local restaurants, outdoor events, and rooftop bars on your doorstep.

Unlike in Malta, nearly all hotels in Gozo are independently owned (the five-star Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz being the one exception) and offer varying degrees of luxury and practicality. Quaint Boutique Hotels group has a range of properties with traditional facades and contemporary interiors.

Where to eat in Gozo

Enjoy dishes such as ftira bread with tomatoes, capers, olive oil, and ġbejniet, a local goat cheese. Courtesy of VisitMalta.

Agriculture has long been at the heart of Gozitan life. It’s partly why the island received the 2026 European Region of Gastronomy award. Wandering through the island’s scrubland reveals hand-tilled fields of oranges and tomatoes, intricately woven grapevines, and, perhaps most famous of all, expansive salt flats.

I’ll never tire of strolling along Xwejni’s honey-colored coastline and seeing the age-old salt production in process. Shallow trays carved out of the rock collect sea water, which dries to leave salt that’s then scraped off by hand.

A visit to Gozo wouldn’t be complete without sampling its seafood, with the vast majority caught fresh each morning by local fishermen. Book a table at the Boathouse in Xlendi to sample some of the tastiest fish on the island. Dine on a wider variety of Gozitan delights such as traditionally cooked rabbit or prawns flambé at Ta’ Pennellu in Marsalforn.

Local delicacies include ftira bread dressed with tomatoes, capers, and olive oil, and ġbejniet, succulent discs of locally produced goat’s cheese. My favorite snack is bigilla, a bean-based dip perfect for scooping up with tortilla chips.

What to do in Gozo

Explore the Ġgantija Temples, the earliest of the Megalithic Temples, which are older than the pyramids of Egypt. Courtesy of VisitMalta.

Despite Gozo’s modest size, it’s filled with activities, from thrilling outdoor adventures to millennia-old sites. Those interested in the region’s history should visit the hilltop town of Xaghra. Begin by marveling at the 5,600-year-old Ġgantija Temples, some of the world’s oldest standing stones. Then, check out the nearby Ta’ Kola windmill (entry is included in the Ġgantija ticket price), one of only a few 300-year-old structures of its kind.

Xerri’s Grotto and Ninu’s Cave are two stalactite-clad caves hidden beneath local farmhouses. Spend an afternoon exploring Victoria’s imposing citadel, then head for a hike along Gozo’s beautiful coastline, taking in the iconic watchtowers in Dwerja and Xlendi.

When it comes to the great outdoors, Gozo has the edge over Malta. Its waters are some of the most renowned in the world (the Blue Hole is one of Europe’s most dived sites), with its fascinating geology (featuring caverns, boulder fields, steep drop-offs) and shipwrecks.

The perfect spot for a serene swim, the red-sand Ramla Beach. Courtesy of VisitMalta.

On land, Gozo’s rolling Coastal Path takes hikers to postcard-perfect swimming spots such as Hondoq and San Blas bays, as well as to the star of the show, the red-sand Ramla Beach. Along the trail, you can also see the nearly 500-foot Ta’ Ćenć cliffs and the jutting archway of Wied il-Mielaħ.

Events in Gozo

While Gozo could hardly be called a party island, its inhabitants know how to have fun. Throughout the year, festivals transform town squares with musicians, dancers, and artisans filling the streets with revelry in celebration of everything from figs and fireworks to flowers and honey.

Carnival, which takes place the week before Lent, is particularly popular. Streets close to make way for parades of enormous floats, musicians, and dancers, and onlookers eat, drink, and make merry in an event as old as the Knights of St. John.

Ally Wybrew