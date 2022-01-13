Immersive Claude Monet Art Exhibits Are Opening in Cities Across the World

Photo by Elana Emer
Jan 13, 2022
Become totally immersed in the world of Claude Monet as you never have before at shows like “Beyond Monet.”
Experience the works of the impressionist master in enveloping, 360-degree art exhibits.
Perhaps most celebrated for his dreamy water lily paintings, Claude Monet was born in Paris to French grocers in 1840 and raised in France’s coastal province of Normandy. After mentoring under Eugène Boudin and dedicating himself to painting the world as he saw it, Monet became the founding father of impressionism—a revolutionary artistic movement that began in the late 1800s that emphasized painting en plein air (aka painting outside) and the use of copious color to convey an artistic scene and capture raw emotion.
Now, art lovers can experience Monet as never before with four different immersive digital art exhibits opening in more than a dozen different cities across the globe this year. While each show is produced by a different company, all of them use full-scale projections to place visitors directly into Monet’s artwork to create the experience of walking among the brushstrokes of pieces like Water Lilies. Find out more about when and where each show is happening and how to snag tickets before they sell out:
Created jointly by Paquin Entertainment Group and Normal Studio, Beyond Monet features over 400 works by the impressionist master. The exhibition planned in Miami will occupy over 50,000 square feet and will be the largest immersive experience of its kind in the country. Guests can expect to see pieces like Poppies, Impression: Sunrise, and Monet’s Water Lilies series. In addition to projections of the artwork, Beyond Monet pairs his painting with music and sound effects to create an experience that promises to “awaken the senses and create a captivating atmosphere.” Beyond Monet: Toronto initially ran from August 12 through October 3, 2021, but if you didn’t get a chance to catch it, the exhibit will be back in January.
When: January 28–February 27, 2022
Where: North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre
Buy tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, monettoronto.com
When: February 4–February 27, 2022
Where: Ice Palace Studios
Buy tickets: Prices start at $37 for adults, miamimonet.com
When: Spring to summer 2022, exact dates will be announced later
Where: Aberdeen Pavilion
Register for presale: beyondmonet.com/ottawa
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Register for presale: beyondmonet.com/calgary
Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience offers visitors 20,000 square feet brimming with Monet’s art and uses large, two-story projections as well as music to fully immerse guests in his pieces. Organized by Exhibition Hub and Fever (the same company that is organizing Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience), this exhibit features 300 digitized paintings and sketches by Monet and follows the artist’s journey from the beginnings of his career to early impressionism. In addition, separate galleries supplement the main exhibit, including a virtual reality experience that takes viewers on a 10-minute journey through a day in Monet’s life. Guests can expect to spend about 60 to 75 minutes at this exhibit.
When: December 2021–January 18, 2022
Where: 1345 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello, Los Angeles, California
Buy tickets: Prices start at $36 for adults, feverup.com
When: April 22–May 30, 2022
Where: To be announced
Buy tickets: Prices start at $32 for adults, feverup.com
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com
When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com
Monet & Friends comes from Grande Experiences, the same Melbourne, Australia–based company that created Van Gogh Alive. The immersive exhibit explores not only works by Monet but also 17 other impressionist masters, including Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne, who lived contemporaneously with Monet in Paris. Through large-scale projections, guests can explore each artist’s unique style in a fresh way while listening to music composed by Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and Offenbach.
When: March 9–July 10, 2022 (Tickets only available for March 9–May 26, 2022, right now)
Where: Biltmore Estate
Buy tickets: Prices start at $91 for adults (includes admission to Biltmore), biltmore.com
When: December 23, 2021–April 30, 2022
Where: Explanada del Monumento a la Madre
Buy tickets: Prices start at $14 for adults, feverup.com
When: January 14–April 5, 2022
Where: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 LegacyMax
Buy tickets: Prices start at $11 for adults, kktix.com
This show, announced in July 2021, was meant to debut in San Francisco in December 2021, followed by stops in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami, Denver, St. Louis, and Philadelphia. However, the exhibit appears to be delayed and no updates have been released yet. Fittingly titled Monet by the Water, the exhibit will focus on works by the impressionist that involved water such as his paintings of the Normandy coastline, the banks of the Seine, and the pond at his Giverny gardens. The show will feature 40,000 square feet of audiovisual experiences with more than 300 watery works by Monet projected onto 26-foot-high multiscreens. Visit its website to join the waitlist of the San Francisco show.
