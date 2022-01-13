Immersive Claude Monet Art Exhibits Are Opening in Cities Across the World

Perhaps most celebrated for his dreamy water lily paintings, Claude Monet was born in Paris to French grocers in 1840 and raised in France’s coastal province of Normandy. After mentoring under Eugène Boudin and dedicating himself to painting the world as he saw it, Monet became the founding father of impressionism—a revolutionary artistic movement that began in the late 1800s that emphasized painting en plein air (aka painting outside) and the use of copious color to convey an artistic scene and capture raw emotion.

Now, art lovers can experience Monet as never before with four different immersive digital art exhibits opening in more than a dozen different cities across the globe this year. While each show is produced by a different company, all of them use full-scale projections to place visitors directly into Monet’s artwork to create the experience of walking among the brushstrokes of pieces like Water Lilies. Find out more about when and where each show is happening and how to snag tickets before they sell out:

1. Beyond Monet

Created jointly by Paquin Entertainment Group and Normal Studio, Beyond Monet features over 400 works by the impressionist master. The exhibition in Miami occupied over 50,000 square feet and was the largest immersive experience of its kind in the country. Guests can expect to see pieces like Poppies, Impression: Sunrise, and Monet’s Water Lilies series. In addition to projections of the artwork, Beyond Monet pairs his painting with music and sound effects to create an experience that promises to “awaken the senses and create a captivating atmosphere.”

Honolulu

When: June 15–July 31, 2022

Where: Hawaiʻi Convention Center

Buy tickets: Prices start at $35 for adults, monethonolulu.com

Milwaukee

When: October 20, 2022–January 8, 2023

Where: Wisconsin Center

Buy tickets: Prices start at $37 for adults, monetmilwaukee.com

St. Louis

When: To be announced

Where: Immersive Artspace at Saint Louis Galleria

Register for presale: monetstlouis.com

Ottawa

When: To be announced

Where: Aberdeen Pavilion

Register for presale: beyondmonet.com/ottawa

Calgary

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Register for presale: beyondmonet.com/calgary

Toronto (Closed)

When: January 28–February 27, 2022

Where: North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Miami (Closed)

When: February 4–February 27, 2022

Where: Ice Palace Studios

2. Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience offers visitors 20,000 square feet brimming with Monet’s art and uses large, two-story projections as well as music to fully immerse guests in his pieces. Organized by Exhibition Hub and Fever (the same company that is organizing Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience), this exhibit features 300 digitized paintings and sketches by Monet and follows the artist’s journey from the beginnings of his career to early impressionism. In addition, separate galleries supplement the main exhibit, including a virtual reality experience that takes viewers on a 10-minute journey through a day in Monet’s life. Guests can expect to spend about 60 to 75 minutes at this exhibit.

Los Angeles

When: December 2021–July 31, 2022

Where: 1345 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello, Los Angeles, California

Buy tickets: Prices start at $36 for adults, feverup.com

Atlanta

When: Summer 2022

Where: To be announced

Buy tickets: To be announced

Boston

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Chicago

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Dallas

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Houston

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Miami

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

New York City

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Philadelphia

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Seattle

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Washington, D.C.

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

“Beyond Monet” has built in COVID safety precautions into its exhibit such as hand sanitizing stations and social distancing. Photo by Elana Emer

3. Monet & Friends – Life, Light & Colour

Monet & Friends comes from Grande Experiences, the same Melbourne, Australia–based company that created Van Gogh Alive. The immersive exhibit explores not only works by Monet but also 17 other impressionist masters, including Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne, who lived contemporaneously with Monet in Paris. Through large-scale projections, guests can explore each artist’s unique style in a fresh way while listening to music composed by Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and Offenbach.

Asheville

When: March 9–July 10, 2022

Where: Biltmore Estate

Buy tickets: Prices start at $111 for adults (includes admission to Biltmore), biltmore.com

Mexico City

When: December 23, 2021–June 30, 2022

Where: Explanada del Monumento a la Madre

Buy tickets: Prices start at $14 for adults, feverup.com

Taipei (Closed)

When: January 14–April 5, 2022

Where: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 LegacyMax

4. Monet by the Water

This show, announced in July 2021, was meant to debut in San Francisco in December 2021, followed by stops in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami, Denver, St. Louis, and Philadelphia. However, the exhibit appears to be delayed and no updates have been released yet. Fittingly titled Monet by the Water, the exhibit will focus on works by the impressionist that involved water such as his paintings of the Normandy coastline, the banks of the Seine, and the pond at his Giverny gardens. The show will feature 40,000 square feet of audiovisual experiences with more than 300 watery works by Monet projected onto 26-foot-high multiscreens.

>>Next: You Can See Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows in Over 40 U.S. Cities