Immersive Claude Monet Art Exhibits Are Opening in Cities Across the World

Now, art lovers can experience Monet as never before with four different immersive digital art exhibits opening in more than a dozen different cities across the globe this year. While each show is produced by a different company, all of them use full-scale projections to place visitors directly into Monet’s artwork to create the experience of walking among the brushstrokes of pieces like Water Lilies. Find out more about when and where each show is happening and how to snag tickets before they sell out:

Perhaps most celebrated for his dreamy water lily paintings, Claude Monet was born in Paris to French grocers in 1840 and raised in France’s coastal province of Normandy. After mentoring under Eugène Boudin and dedicating himself to painting the world as he saw it, Monet became the founding father of impressionism—a revolutionary artistic movement that began in the late 1800s that emphasized painting en plein air (aka painting outside) and the use of copious color to convey an artistic scene and capture raw emotion.

Created jointly by Paquin Entertainment Group and Normal Studio, Beyond Monet features over 400 works by the impressionist master. The exhibition planned in Miami will occupy over 50,000 square feet and will be the largest immersive experience of its kind in the country. Guests can expect to see pieces like Poppies, Impression: Sunrise, and Monet’s Water Lilies series. In addition to projections of the artwork, Beyond Monet pairs his painting with music and sound effects to create an experience that promises to “awaken the senses and create a captivating atmosphere.” Beyond Monet: Toronto initially ran from August 12 through October 3, 2021, but if you didn’t get a chance to catch it, the exhibit will be back in January.

When: January 28–February 27, 2022

Where: North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Buy tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, monettoronto.com

When: February 4–February 27, 2022

Where: Ice Palace Studios

Buy tickets: Prices start at $37 for adults, miamimonet.com

When: Spring to summer 2022, exact dates will be announced later

Where: Aberdeen Pavilion

Register for presale: beyondmonet.com/ottawa

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Register for presale: beyondmonet.com/calgary

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience offers visitors 20,000 square feet brimming with Monet’s art and uses large, two-story projections as well as music to fully immerse guests in his pieces. Organized by Exhibition Hub and Fever (the same company that is organizing Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience), this exhibit features 300 digitized paintings and sketches by Monet and follows the artist’s journey from the beginnings of his career to early impressionism. In addition, separate galleries supplement the main exhibit, including a virtual reality experience that takes viewers on a 10-minute journey through a day in Monet’s life. Guests can expect to spend about 60 to 75 minutes at this exhibit.

When: December 2021–January 18, 2022

Where: 1345 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello, Los Angeles, California

Buy tickets: Prices start at $36 for adults, feverup.com

When: April 22–May 30, 2022

Where: To be announced

Buy tickets: Prices start at $32 for adults, feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Photo by Elana Emer “Beyond Monet” has built in COVID safety precautions into its exhibit such as hand sanitizing stations and social distancing.

Monet & Friends comes from Grande Experiences, the same Melbourne, Australia–based company that created Van Gogh Alive. The immersive exhibit explores not only works by Monet but also 17 other impressionist masters, including Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne, who lived contemporaneously with Monet in Paris. Through large-scale projections, guests can explore each artist’s unique style in a fresh way while listening to music composed by Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and Offenbach.

When: March 9–July 10, 2022 (Tickets only available for March 9–May 26, 2022, right now)

Where: Biltmore Estate

Buy tickets: Prices start at $91 for adults (includes admission to Biltmore), biltmore.com

When: December 23, 2021–April 30, 2022

Where: Explanada del Monumento a la Madre

Buy tickets: Prices start at $14 for adults, feverup.com

When: January 14–April 5, 2022

Where: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 LegacyMax

Buy tickets: Prices start at $11 for adults, kktix.com