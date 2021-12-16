Courtesy of Lighthouse Immersive
“Frida: Immersive Dream” will delve into the artist’s life as well as her art.
Tickets are on sale in Boston, Los Angeles, Toronto, and other locations across the continent to experience the Mexican magical realist’s work as never before.
Frida Kahlo’s otherworldly, folk art–style works have captivated audiences ever since she began painting at the age of just 18 after a devastating bus accident in 1925 left her bedridden for months and in chronic pain for the rest of her life. Kahlo’s extensive oeuvre (including her striking self-portraits characterized by her bold, signature unibrow) is seemingly becoming more and more popular each year and can be found on everything from postcards to socks. In fact, Kahlo’s Diego and I recently sold this November for $34.9 million—the most a Latin American artwork has ever fetched at auction.
Now, fans of Kahlo will get the chance to become completely enveloped in the magical realist’s art and life. This spring, a Frida Kahlo immersive exhibit, Frida: Immersive Dream, will be opening in seven North American museums.
Created by the same team who brought the hugely popular Immersive Van Gogh to life, Frida: Immersive Dream explores the life and best-known works of Kahlo in seven cities: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, and Toronto. The exhibit will feature 500,000 cubic feet of projections and 1,200,000 frames of video. At the show, visitors can expect to see some of her most recognizable works, including The Two Fridas (1939), Self-Portrait on the Borderline Between Mexico and the United States (1932), and The Wounded Deer (1946). In addition to her paintings, photographs of Kahlo and the people who influenced her, like her husband Diego Rivera, will also be on display.
Though it’s been finely honed and updated by modern technology, there’s nothing new about the immersive art experience—Yayoi Kusama has been dazzling the art world with her signature, “self-obliterating” Infinity Mirror Rooms since the ’60s. The images and video depicting Kahlo’s life in Frida: Immersive Dream were brought to life by Italian digital artist Massimiliano Siccardi, whose work will be accompanied by musical scores composed by Luca Longobardi. Projections will be shown on architectural canvas for clean, crisp images, while high-quality sound systems will provide the music.
Tickets for Frida: Immersive Dream are now on sale and begin at $40 with flexible date and time options.
When: February 10 through May 8, 2022
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace at the Castle
Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, immersive-frida.com/boston
When: February 24 through May 28, 2022
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace at Germania Club
Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, immersive-frida.com/chicago
When: February 3 through April 17, 2022
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas
Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, immersive-frida.com/dallas
When: March 3 through May 30, 2022
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver
Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, immersive-frida.com/denver
When: February 17 through April 17, 2022
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Houston
Buy Tickets: Prices start at $55 for adults, immersive-frida.com/houston
When: March 31 through June 11, 2022
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles
Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, immersive-frida.com/losangeles
When: March 31 through May 29, 2022
Where: Lighthouse Artspace Toronto
Buy Tickets: Prices start at $40 for adults, immersive-frida.com/toronto
