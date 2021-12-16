Frida Kahlo’s otherworldly, folk art–style works have captivated audiences ever since she began painting at the age of just 18 after a devastating bus accident in 1925 left her bedridden for months and in chronic pain for the rest of her life. Kahlo’s extensive oeuvre (including her striking self-portraits characterized by her bold, signature unibrow) is seemingly becoming more and more popular each year and can be found on everything from postcards to socks. In fact, Kahlo’s Diego and I recently sold this November for $34.9 million—the most a Latin American artwork has ever fetched at auction.

Now, fans of Kahlo will get the chance to become completely enveloped in the magical realist’s art and life. This spring, a Frida Kahlo immersive exhibit, Frida: Immersive Dream, will be opening in seven North American museums.

Created by the same team who brought the hugely popular Immersive Van Gogh to life, Frida: Immersive Dream explores the life and best-known works of Kahlo in seven cities: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, and Toronto. The exhibit will feature 500,000 cubic feet of projections and 1,200,000 frames of video. At the show, visitors can expect to see some of her most recognizable works, including The Two Fridas (1939), Self-Portrait on the Borderline Between Mexico and the United States (1932), and The Wounded Deer (1946). In addition to her paintings, photographs of Kahlo and the people who influenced her, like her husband Diego Rivera, will also be on display.