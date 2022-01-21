Immersive Gustav Klimt Art Shows Are Coming to 13 Cities Around the World

Now Klimt fans can experience The Kiss (1907) and other works like Judith and the Head of Holofernes (1901) at two different immersive digital art experiences opening in 13 cities across North America in 2022. Find out more about when and where each show is happening and how to get tickets before they sell out:

Ah, The Kiss. Composed of a man and woman locked in an eternal embrace upon a bed of flowers, it’s one of the most iconic art nouveau paintings and arguably one of the most romantic pieces of art ever created. Painted by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt at the height of his Golden Period, it contains many of the artist’s signatures: heavy symbolism, erotic undertones, and decorative embellishments of gold leaf, platinum, and silver. His legacy has endured through the years and even wiggled its way into modern pop culture—you may remember back in 2016 when Oprah Winfrey sold Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II (1912) for an earth-shattering $150 million .

Created by the same partnership between Exhibition Hub and Fever that brought Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to life, comes Klimt: The Immersive Experience. The show will display more than 200 works by the artist in a mind-boggling floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree format. In addition to the main exhibit, there will also be a 10-minute virtual reality experience that chronicles the breadth of Klimt’s career, from his humble beginnings as an interior decorator to all the dazzling glory of his Golden Period. Klimt: The Immersive Experience made its debut in Miami last December, but there are plenty of other cities on the docket to catch the show. Las Vegas’s Area 15 also hosted a show that ran from October 21 to November 30, and is currently running the exhibit again until the end of February.

When: January 13–February 17, 2022

Where: 1345 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello, California

Buy tickets: Prices start at $36 for adults, feverup.com

When: January 2022–February 28, 2022

Where: Area 15

Buy tickets: Prices start at $35, area15.com/events

When: July 21–September 30, 2022

Where: To be announced

Buy tickets: Prices start at $27, feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

When: To be announced

Where: To be announced

Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Courtesy of Hunt & Gather "Immersive Klimt" is currently only showing in Toronto, but more dates and cities are likely to come.

2. Immersive Klimt