Immersive Gustav Klimt Art Shows Are Coming to 13 Cities Around the World

By Mae Hamilton

Jan 21, 2022

You can view “The Kiss” by Gustav Klimt on a grand scale at Fever’s “Klimt: The Immersive Experience.”

Courtesy of Fever

Enter the vibrant, colorful world of the symbolist painter with massive projections of his most famous works.

Ah, The Kiss. Composed of a man and woman locked in an eternal embrace upon a bed of flowers, it’s one of the most iconic art nouveau paintings and arguably one of the most romantic pieces of art ever created. Painted by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt at the height of his Golden Period, it contains many of the artist’s signatures: heavy symbolism, erotic undertones, and decorative embellishments of gold leaf, platinum, and silver. His legacy has endured through the years and even wiggled its way into modern pop culture—you may remember back in 2016 when Oprah Winfrey sold Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II (1912) for an earth-shattering $150 million

Now Klimt fans can experience The Kiss (1907) and other works like Judith and the Head of Holofernes (1901) at two different immersive digital art experiences opening in 13 cities across North America in 2022. Find out more about when and where each show is happening and how to get tickets before they sell out:

“Klimt: The Immersive Experience” features over 200 works by Klimt.
Courtesy of Fever
“Klimt: The Immersive Experience” features over 200 works by Klimt.

1. Klimt: The Immersive Experience

Created by the same partnership between Exhibition Hub and Fever that brought Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to life, comes Klimt: The Immersive Experience. The show will display more than 200 works by the artist in a mind-boggling floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree format. In addition to the main exhibit, there will also be a 10-minute virtual reality experience that chronicles the breadth of Klimt’s career, from his humble beginnings as an interior decorator to all the dazzling glory of his Golden Period. Klimt: The Immersive Experience made its debut in Miami last December, but there are plenty of other cities on the docket to catch the show. Las Vegas’s Area 15 also hosted a show that ran from October 21 to November 30, and is currently running the exhibit again until the end of February.

Los Angeles 

When: January 13–February 17, 2022
Where: 1345 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello, California 
Buy tickets: Prices start at $36 for adults, feverup.com

Las Vegas

When: January 2022–February 28, 2022
Where: Area 15
Buy tickets: Prices start at $35, area15.com/events

London

When: July 21–September 30, 2022
Where: To be announced
Buy tickets: Prices start at $27, feverup.com

Atlanta

When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Boston

When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Chicago

When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Dallas

When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Houston 

When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

New York

When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Philadelphia

When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Seattle

When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Washington, D.C.

When: To be announced
Where: To be announced
Join the waitlist for tickets: feverup.com

Courtesy of Hunt & Gather
"Immersive Klimt" is currently only showing in Toronto, but more dates and cities are likely to come.

2. Immersive Klimt

Currently only on display in the former building that housed the Toronto Star’s printing plant, Immersive Klimt takes guests on a journey through the artist’s life, beginning with his early pencil sketches to some of his most iconic works from his Golden Period like The Tree of Life (1905). Designed by the same Italian multimedia artist, Massimiliano Siccardi, who created Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Klimt features 500,000 cubic feet of room-scale projections. In addition to the larger-than-life projections, the exhibit also offers a soundtrack created by Luca Longobardi and 60,600 frames of animated artwork. The show initially debuted last October, but it is still on display—catch it before it ends on March 20.

Toronto

When: October 21, 2021–March 20, 2022
Where: 1 Yonge St.
Buy tickets: Prices start at $35, immersiveklimt.com/buy-tickets

