A Fly-Fishing Guide’s Favorite Corners of Reno Tahoe

The Reno Tahoe area is a striking landscape of rivers, peaks, lakes, and meadows. “Reno gives you the best of both worlds with mountains and trees,”local fly-fishing expert Sung Cho says, “but also, you’ve got desert landscapes, too.”

For Cho, who grew up camping and fishing here, part of the appeal is being no more than an hour from any of these natural wonders. “Plus, we’ve got some of the best fishing in the world,” he says. “It’s really hard to find a spot better than this.”

We recently caught up with the angler to learn his favorite places to fish, enjoy the outdoors, and unwind at the end of the day.

Fish at Pyramid Lake and in local parks

Cho holding a prize catch in Reno Tahoe Courtesy of Sung Cho

Cho’s father moved to Reno in high school, and Cho describes him as an “outdoorsy guy.” He passed his love of nature on to his son from a young age, and Cho fell in love with fly fishing as an adult.

Teaching himself through YouTube videos and practicing on local rivers “four or five days a week,” he found no shortage of places to hone his craft. “The great part about living in Reno is that it’s an awesome middle ground for fishing,” he says.

Among Cho’s favorite places is Pyramid Lake, less than an hour’s drive from downtown. The lake holds the world record for the largest cutthroat trout, a 41-pounder caught in 1925. Cho himself has reeled in giants there, including a prized 24-pound fish a couple of years ago.

In addition to fishing, the lake is excellent for swimming, birdwatching, and taking in the views. You can also see the exhibits at the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Museum & Visitors Center. (Note: Pyramid Lake sits on Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe land, so get a tribal permit online or at the ranger station before you fish or swim.)

Anglers show off their catch in Reno Tahoe Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

Cho points out that the Truckee River is easy to reach, since it runs right through downtown Reno. “Downtown can always be a good spot for trout fishing, and so are local parks like Mayberry Park and Idlewild Park, especially if you don’t want to spend a full day hiking or driving,” he says.

Families also love fishing at Marilyn’s Pond. The tranquil, trout-stocked pond in Galena Creek Regional Park is 25 minutes from downtown Reno.

Cho suggests anglers stop by Reno Fly Shop for everything from gear to guided trips. “They’ll get you the right gear, and if you want to go out on the water, they can take you to the lakes and rivers on a boat,” he says.

Some of the scenic landscape in Reno Tahoe Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

Day trips to the Carson River, Sand Harbor State Park, and Virginia City

You don’t have to go far to find views and wilderness in Reno Tahoe. Cho frequently drives through Genoa, Nevada’s first settlement, to fish on the Carson River.

Set in the foothills of the Carson Range, the small town has shops, historic buildings, and the Genoa Bar, famously the oldest operating thirst parlor in Nevada. “It’s just really pretty over there,” Cho says.

He also raves about the scenery at Lake Tahoe’s Sand Harbor State Park, describing it as “one of the prettiest beaches.” Highlights at Sand Harbor include long sandy beaches, a seasonal snack shop, a boat launch, picnic facilities, and protected rocky coves for swimming and kayaking. The park is popular, so Cho uses the reservation system to secure his parking spot in advance.

The winding road to Virginia City is scenic, and visitors often spot wild horses grazing in the terracotta-colored hills along the way. Filled with wooden sidewalks, locally owned gift shops, and old-fashioned saloons, the historic mining town is “a great day trip,” says Cho.

Go white-water rafting on the Truckee River, stroll the Riverwalk, and more

White-water kayaking on the Truckee River in downtown Reno Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

If you’re visiting Reno in summer, Cho recommends floating or white-water rafting on the Truckee River. If you’d rather stay dry, he suggests a stroll along the Reno Riverwalk, a roughly two-mile out-and-back trail that winds through downtown to parks and Burning Man art sculptures like The Space Whale. The paved, wheelchair-accessible path connects to a larger 12-mile trail network.

To hike outside the city, he likes Galena Creek Regional Park and its trails for all skill levels. Paths cut through pine-covered forests, with options ranging from strenuous treks into the mountains to short loops for a quick nature fix.

In winter, Cho directs visitors to Mount Rose, which combines the region’s highest base elevation with a convenient location just outside Reno. “It’s always a good bet to get some good snow,” he says. Mount Rose is also home to snowy adventures at Wildslide Winter Park with up to 20 tubing lanes and a cozy family-oriented lodge for warming up between runs.

Hiking the trails around Lake Tahoe Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

Where to eat, drink, and unwind

A day outdoors calls for fuel, and Reno’s food scene delivers. Cho chooses Squeeze In for a hearty breakfast.

Several locations in Reno, Sparks, and the surrounding area have been featured on Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri. The restaurant’s signature dish is the Racy Tracy omelet, made with Monterey Jack cheese and applewood-smoked bacon, and topped with avocado and mushroom wine sauce. “It’s really good, with huge portions,” Cho says.

After fishing, Cho likes to stop by the riverside patio at Sierra Tap House for a pint of local beer. It doesn’t serve food, so patrons bring in takeout from Riverwalk restaurants like Wild River Grille or from the food trucks at the Eddy.

When he needs to relax, Cho books an appointment at Spa Toscana at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. The spa offers massages, facials, a full-service salon, and even Acoustic Resonance Therapy. Its 33,000-square-foot facility also has an indoor pool, cedar saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms, and hot and cold plunge pools. “You can spend the entire day there,” Cho says.

Stay in Reno Tahoe hotels

Among Reno’s many hotels, adventure seekers will love the Whitney Peak Hotel, which features the Basecamp Climbing Gym and the world’s tallest artificial climbing wall. Guests can also take beginner or advanced climbing classes, as well as group fitness classes such as yoga. Other amenities include a restaurant, steam room and sauna, fitness center, and concert hall.

If you plan to spend your trip skiing or tubing on Mount Rose, Hyatt Place Reno is a 15-minute drive away. The hotel offers a complimentary hot breakfast buffet, a fitness center, gear storage for golf clubs and skis, a restaurant, a lobby bar, and a year-round heated outdoor pool.

With abundant activities, wild nature, and superlative fishing, you’ll probably start planning your next outdoor adventure in Reno Tahoe before you check out.