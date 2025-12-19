Inside Bermuda’s Emerging Art World

Bermuda may be just 20 square miles, but its outsized art scene is rich, blending international influences with the creativity of local artists. You’ll find the island’s central hub of artistic activity in Hamilton, which features a range of street art, murals, and galleries.

The destination is also home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George, a historic town founded in 1612, and the National Museum of Bermuda. Visitors will discover hidden treasures, such as UnSettled Freedom, a mural in St. George. Use this guide to explore Bermuda’s vibrant art scene and immerse yourself in the community.

The National Museum of Bermuda Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority

Visit the Front Street sign in Hamilton

Front Street is a well-known shopping destination, featuring restaurants, shops, and bars that overlook the Hamilton waterfront. It’s also the site of the Bermuda sign, a near-irresistible photo op. The 40-foot marquee was installed in 2023 as part of the Vivid Public Art Initiative to enliven the island with art installations.

After a few snapshots, head to Devil’s Isle Café, a charming farm-to-table restaurant that’s a short walk from Front Street. It’s an excellent place to enjoy breakfast or lunch on the outdoor terrace while people-watching, or consider relaxing here after sightseeing with a craft cocktail or two.

Greetings from Bermuda mural Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority

Attend Art Month in October

In October, Bermuda Art Month showcases the island’s art scene through various events, workshops, galleries, and exhibits. Launched in 2023, the initiative blends culture, creativity, and community through several distinctive experiences, including the 5K Run for the Arts.

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is a perfect hotel choice with its magnificent art collection. Go on a self-guided tour of the collection featuring renowned artwork from artists like Henri Matisse, Banksy, Andy Warhol, Yayoi Kusama, and Pablo Picasso, to name a few.

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club beach Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority

Further immerse yourself in the local art scene with Sip n Paint, which combines art with a touch of adventure. Located in Prospero Cave in Grotto Bay Resort, guests participate in an intimate painting session, guided by a local artist while sipping wine and listening to music. It’s a surreal setting for letting your inner artist shine.

Travelers can also gather at King’s Square in St. George, Bermuda’s oldest town, for UNESCO World Poetry Day on March 21, 2026. Follow the public poetry readings with a late lunch at Mama Angie’s Coffee Shop, a celebrated local dining spot known for its fried fish sandwich and slaw. After a day of exploring the town, there’s perhaps no better way to end the night than with dinner at Wahoo’s Bistro & Patio for fish chowder and a view of the harbor at sunset.

A mural depicts five of Bermuda’s international football stars on the wall of Jamaican Grill. Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority

Take an art tour of Hamilton

Thanks to the Vivid Public Art Initiative, some 25 art installations lining the streets of Hamilton invite art enthusiasts to take a self-guided tour. Download a City Art Tour map or pick one up from City Hall and wander around the city as you choose your own art adventure.

Every installation features a plaque with a QR code that you can scan to read additional information about the artwork and the artist. And for those who want to take some art home as souvenirs, check out the Bermuda Arts Centre, Bermuda Craft Market, and Dragon’s Lair Gallery, all excellent spots to find original artwork.

