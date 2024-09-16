This Dreamy Island Makes the Perfect 3-Day Getaway

Bermuda may be famous for its miles of pink-sand beaches, but the lush island also has a modern vibe and rich cultural roots that make it unlike anywhere else in the world. Those who love fabulous destinations come here to stay at five-star resorts, admire contemporary art, and explore historic sites that fuse African, Caribbean, British, Portuguese, and Indigenous influences. Shop for Bermuda shorts, jewelry, fashion, and more in the City of Hamilton among the pastel architecture with white roofs that defines the island. Dine on gourmet seafood as you watch the sunset at a renowned al fresco restaurant. Soak up the glamour on a private charter along the coastline. Here’s how to immerse yourself in Bermuda’s most dazzling experiences in three days.
Day 1:Renowned Luxury Resorts
Looking for something else to do? Cambridge Beaches offers an abundance of amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts, a full-service marina, and golf privileges. Cap off a blissful day with dinner and drinks at the Bermuda chapter of the renowned New York City bar Sunken Harbor Club. Craft cocktails, such as the Angostura Colada and White Zombie, feature creative takes on tropical classics and dishes include innovative recipes starring local flavors, like lobster patties and candied Bermuda tomatoes.
Cambridge Beaches isn’t Bermuda’s only luxury property. Across the island, Rosewood Bermuda offers guests access to Sense, A Rosewood Spa; the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Centre; an 18-hole private golf course; and a club on Bermuda’s largest private pink-sand beach.
Day 2:Shopping and Culture in Hamilton
Stop by the Bermuda National Gallery located in the grand Hamilton City Hall and Arts Centre, featuring a 90-foot-tall clock tower. The contemporary collection houses Bermudian art and artists, as well as rotating international exhibits.
Break for lunch at Harry’s, a timelessly chic spot overlooking Hamilton Harbour. Celebrate the spirit of old Bermuda with the restaurant’s own special blend of rum and the fresh catch of the day.
Back at Cambridge Beaches, continue discovering Bermuda’s cultural scene at the resort’s private art exhibition run in partnership with Black Pony Gallery. These curated original paintings and limited-edition prints by Bermudian artists highlight the contemporary talent and culture of the island.
For dinner, stay on property to eat at Breezes (open April to October) one of Bermuda’s most celebrated al fresco restaurants. Look for sea turtles and gray herons from your oceanside table and try imaginative dishes like compressed cucumber topped with conch, Johnny cake crumble, and island jerk chicken roulade.
Day 3:Fun and Relaxation on the Water
When you return, unwind at the resort’s Ocean Spa, where you can enjoy a hot stone or deep tissue massage. Before leaving, stop by the Aquarian Baths, which feature an indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, crystal therapy room, and cold-rain shower.
Next, savor a Bermuda tradition and enjoy flaky scones, delicious sandwiches, and delicate pastries during afternoon tea in The Parlour. If you have time, take one more dip in the spectacular infinity pool perched over Mangrove Bay.
Get ready for a final meal at Café Lido, known for its award-winning, Italian-inspired food and enchanting backdrop on Elbow Beach. Dine on pasta mixed with lobster, squid, and mussels, and toast to a memorable trip.