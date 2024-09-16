This Dreamy Island Makes the Perfect 3-Day Getaway

Bermuda may be famous for its miles of pink-sand beaches, but the lush island also has a modern vibe and rich cultural roots that make it unlike anywhere else in the world. Those who love fabulous destinations come here to stay at five-star resorts, admire contemporary art, and explore historic sites that fuse African, Caribbean, British, Portuguese, and Indigenous influences. Shop for Bermuda shorts, jewelry, fashion, and more in the City of Hamilton among the pastel architecture with white roofs that defines the island. Dine on gourmet seafood as you watch the sunset at a renowned al fresco restaurant. Soak up the glamour on a private charter along the coastline. Here’s how to immerse yourself in Bermuda’s most dazzling experiences in three days.