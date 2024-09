This Dreamy Island Makes the Perfect 3-Day Getaway

Bermuda’s capital, the City of Hamilton, is a lively and cosmopolitan destination where locals come to dine, shop, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. Stroll past pastel-colored colonial buildings and browse charming boutiques in search of the perfect souvenir. Stock up on handcrafted leather sandals at Della Valle , natural fragrances at Lili Bermuda Perfumery , authentic Bermuda shorts at Tabs , and top international fashions at Atelerie You can also visit Alexandra Mosher for pink-sand jewelry and stop into Urban Cottage for fashion, art, and jewelry and to meet Nicole Golden.Stop by the Bermuda National Gallery located in the grand Hamilton City Hall and Arts Centre, featuring a 90-foot-tall clock tower. The contemporary collection houses Bermudian art and artists, as well as rotating international exhibits.Break for lunch at Harry’s , a timelessly chic spot overlooking Hamilton Harbour. Celebrate the spirit of old Bermuda with the restaurant’s own special blend of rum and the fresh catch of the day.Back at Cambridge Beaches, continue discovering Bermuda’s cultural scene at the resort’s private art exhibition run in partnership with Black Pony Gallery . These curated original paintings and limited-edition prints by Bermudian artists highlight the contemporary talent and culture of the island.For dinner, stay on property to eat at Breezes (open April to October) one of Bermuda’s most celebrated al fresco restaurants. Look for sea turtles and gray herons from your oceanside table and try imaginative dishes like compressed cucumber topped with conch, Johnny cake crumble, and island jerk chicken roulade.