JOURNEYS

This Dreamy Island Makes the Perfect 3-Day Getaway

From craft cocktail bars to a thriving art scene, Bermuda is an ideal beach destination for a long weekend in style.

A view peering over palms at a horse-shoe shaped pool surrounding a fountain in Rosewood Bermuda, a hotel in Bermuda

Rosewood Bermuda

Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism

Bermuda may be famous for its miles of pink-sand beaches, but the lush island also has a modern vibe and rich cultural roots that make it unlike anywhere else in the world. Those who love fabulous destinations come here to stay at five-star resorts, admire contemporary art, and explore historic sites that fuse African, Caribbean, British, Portuguese, and Indigenous influences. Shop for Bermuda shorts, jewelry, fashion, and more in the City of Hamilton among the pastel architecture with white roofs that defines the island. Dine on gourmet seafood as you watch the sunset at a renowned al fresco restaurant. Soak up the glamour on a private charter along the coastline. Here’s how to immerse yourself in Bermuda’s most dazzling experiences in three days.

Itinerary / 3 Days

PLAN YOUR TRIP
The pool and sand-colored hotel exterior of Rosewood Bermuda overlooking the ocean in Bermuda.

Trip Highlight

Rosewood Bermuda

Overlooking the stunning, aquamarine coastline of Castle Harbour, Rosewood Bermuda immerses guests in natural splendor and comfort. Book a soothing treatment at Sense, A Rosewood Spa, and unwind at the private Beach Club.
Bermuda Tourism Logo

Trip Designer

Bermuda Tourism

Boasting 21 square miles of pink-sand beaches, natural wonders, and charming cities, Bermuda is the ultimate island getaway. Learn more about the best places to stay, eat, and explore at gotobermuda.com.
A panoramic view of pink houses and palm trees on a thin stretch of island surrounded by water on either side in Cambridge Beaches, Bermuda

Cambridge Beaches

Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism

Day 1:Renowned Luxury Resorts

Welcome to paradise! Check-in at Cambridge Beaches, one of Bermuda’s most exclusive resorts. While all its five-star accommodations provide spectacular views and stylish interiors, consider one of the hotel’s cottages for a plunge pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or Mangrove Bay, the only ones of their kind on the island. Established in 1923, the 23-acre property lies on a narrow peninsula surrounded by four private beaches and two coves that beg exploration—and relaxation.

Looking for something else to do? Cambridge Beaches offers an abundance of amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts, a full-service marina, and golf privileges. Cap off a blissful day with dinner and drinks at the Bermuda chapter of the renowned New York City bar Sunken Harbor Club. Craft cocktails, such as the Angostura Colada and White Zombie, feature creative takes on tropical classics and dishes include innovative recipes starring local flavors, like lobster patties and candied Bermuda tomatoes.

Cambridge Beaches isn’t Bermuda’s only luxury property. Across the island, Rosewood Bermuda offers guests access to Sense, A Rosewood Spa; the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Centre; an 18-hole private golf course; and a club on Bermuda’s largest private pink-sand beach.
A panoramic view of the National Museum of Bermuda, located at the end of a thin peninsula.

The National Museum of Bermuda

Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism

Day 2:Shopping and Culture in Hamilton

Bermuda’s capital, the City of Hamilton, is a lively and cosmopolitan destination where locals come to dine, shop, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. Stroll past pastel-colored colonial buildings and browse charming boutiques in search of the perfect souvenir. Stock up on handcrafted leather sandals at Della Valle, natural fragrances at Lili Bermuda Perfumery, authentic Bermuda shorts at Tabs, and top international fashions at Atelerie. You can also visit Alexandra Mosher for pink-sand jewelry and stop into Urban Cottage for fashion, art, and jewelry and to meet Nicole Golden.

Stop by the Bermuda National Gallery located in the grand Hamilton City Hall and Arts Centre, featuring a 90-foot-tall clock tower. The contemporary collection houses Bermudian art and artists, as well as rotating international exhibits.

Break for lunch at Harry’s, a timelessly chic spot overlooking Hamilton Harbour. Celebrate the spirit of old Bermuda with the restaurant’s own special blend of rum and the fresh catch of the day.

Back at Cambridge Beaches, continue discovering Bermuda’s cultural scene at the resort’s private art exhibition run in partnership with Black Pony Gallery. These curated original paintings and limited-edition prints by Bermudian artists highlight the contemporary talent and culture of the island.

For dinner, stay on property to eat at Breezes (open April to October) one of Bermuda’s most celebrated al fresco restaurants. Look for sea turtles and gray herons from your oceanside table and try imaginative dishes like compressed cucumber topped with conch, Johnny cake crumble, and island jerk chicken roulade.
An overhead view of the lush blue and green coastline of Bermuda.

Bermuda’s dreamy coastline

Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism

Day 3:Fun and Relaxation on the Water

It’s time to head out to sea—in style, of course. Charter a private boat with H20 Sports, located on-site at Cambridge Beaches. Set off on a 17-foot motorboat and choose your own adventure, cruising to remote hideaways only reachable by water. Bring along a picnic and go island hopping, fishing, and snorkeling along the vast coral reefs and historic wrecks surrounding the West End of Bermuda. You can also rent small sailboats, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards.

When you return, unwind at the resort’s Ocean Spa, where you can enjoy a hot stone or deep tissue massage. Before leaving, stop by the Aquarian Baths, which feature an indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, crystal therapy room, and cold-rain shower.

Next, savor a Bermuda tradition and enjoy flaky scones, delicious sandwiches, and delicate pastries during afternoon tea in The Parlour. If you have time, take one more dip in the spectacular infinity pool perched over Mangrove Bay.

Get ready for a final meal at Café Lido, known for its award-winning, Italian-inspired food and enchanting backdrop on Elbow Beach. Dine on pasta mixed with lobster, squid, and mussels, and toast to a memorable trip.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
More From This Author
A view from a high angle of The Royal Palms Hotel and surrounding palm trees in Bermuda
Journeys: Nature
An Adventurer’s Guide to Bermuda
Sponsored by
A panoramic view from the ocean of resorts along the shoreline of Grotto Bay, Bermuda.
Journeys: Family
The Perfect 7-Day Bermuda Itinerary for Families
Sponsored by
An overhead view of red and white umbrellas in a line on a beach surrounded by a cove at Reefs Resort and Club in Bermuda
Journeys: History
3 Days Beyond the Beach in Bermuda
Sponsored by
Load More