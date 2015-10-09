Where to Eat and Drink in Mexico, according to a Chef

This past September, Charleston chef Robert Berry and his team traveled to Central Mexico, making stops in Mexico City, Oaxaca, and Jalisco. They brought back a wealth of knowledge about the country's food culture and plan to incorporate what they learned into their forthcoming Charleston restaurant, Pancito & Lefty, which is set to open later this fall. Here, Berry shares highlights from his Mexico travels.



La Botica, Mexico City

“We stumbled upon this hole-in-the-wall bar in between meals in Mexico City and immediately loved the vibe. It has a pre-World War II, Parisian aesthetic and is filled with a cast of characters. This is where we were first introduced to pulque, a traditional drink in central Mexico. Pulque is a viscous, low-proof beverage made with the fermented sap of the agave plant. It's perfect for washing down mezcal.”

Casa Noble, Jalisco

“We took a tour of Casa Noble that blew our minds—it turns out we've been tasting tequila wrong all these years. The property's brand ambassador, David Yan, showed us the grounds where they cook and distill the Weber blue agave plant and gave us an epic tequila tasting in the barrel-aging room, where we were schooled in the five-step tequila tasting process. We did not emerge from this experience entirely sober.”

Photo courtesy Annie Hamnett, ByrdHouse PR

Limantour, Mexico City