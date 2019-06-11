Where to Drink Natural Wine from Chile

Even if you don’t want to rent a pickup and get lost on dirt roads—as I did to visit the winemakers in this story—you can still have a superb adventure visiting Chilean wineries specializing in natural wines. LATAM Airlines offers daily nonstop flights to Santiago from three U.S. cities, including New York. From Santiago, it’s an easy trek to any of these wineries below; if you can’t make the trip, check out my recommendations for 10 natural Chilean wine producers whose bottles you can find stateside.

If you’re in Chile. . .

Viña Tipaume

Where: Viña Tipaume is in the Cachapoal Valley, 90 minutes south of Santiago

The Dirt: The Pouzet-Grez familyʼs home and winery are set at the foot of the Andes. This is the spot to look up at the daunting mountain range and feel its mesmerizing majesty. Yves Pouzet is one of the many French expats making natural wine in Chile; he was, in fact, the first biodynamic vineyard farmer in Chile. Book a tour for a brilliant introduction to this sensitive and spiritual communion with nature. Tastings $45 per person.

Make it an overnight: Although located an hour southwest of Viña Tipaume, the luxurious resort Vik Chile is worth the drive. Book one of the new glass suites at sister property Puro Vik, which is perched on hills above the original resort’s vineyards. From $1,200.

De Martino

Where: De Martino is in Isla de Maipo, 45 minutes southwest of Santiago

The Dirt: One of Chile’s oldest family wineries, De Martino should be a role model for all larger wine operations. An early adopter of organic farming, the winery stopped using yeasts and most other additives nearly a decade ago. For the Viejas Tinajas wines, winemaker Marcelo Retamal starts with fruit harvested from old vines in Itata then ferments and ages the wines in old amphorae called tinajas sourced from all around Chile. All tours include a tasting of the tinaja wine. You can also arrange to have lunch or dinner—and the lovely grounds are worth exploring. Tours and tastings from $27 per person.

Make it an overnight: The Amplus Restaurante and Hotel offers simple rooms and casual, Peruvian fare. From $75.

Viñedos Herrera Alvarado

Where: Viñedos Herrera Alvarado is in Quilpué, one hour northwest of Santiago

The Dirt: Every Sunday starting at 11 a.m., winemakers Arturo Herrera and Carolina Alvarado host a casual wine market in the vineyard that’s open to anyone, including travelers. “It’s very democratic,” Carolina says. “We don’t have a salesroom, so Sundays are when wine professionals or neighbors come to buy wines.” No matter the weather, you’ll find a picnic and many bottles of wine—the gatherings, Carolina reveals, usually turn into big parties. It’s best to bring a Spanish speaker as well as cash. Email for the particulars and meeting point.

Make it an overnight: Spend Saturday in gritty but exciting Valparaíso. Hotel Palacio Astoreca is a short stroll from the Tres Peces restaurant, which also focuses on locally caught fish and traditional ingredients. (Warm up for the next morning by drinking Viñedos Herrera-Alvarado wines, which occupy a prime spot on the menu.) From $200.

Photo by Joaquin Trujillo De Martino is one of Chile’s oldest family wineries.