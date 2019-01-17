The Art of Eating Crawfish in New Orleans

In New Orleans, crawfish offers more than just sustenance—it’s an entire culture all its own.

The first time I ate boiled crawfish, I was in a living room that, oddly enough, I’d soon see depicted on television. It was April of 2010, and I was visiting New Orleans with my then boyfriend (now husband). The house, in the Treme neighborhood, belonged to his friend Davis Rogan, a native musician and local radio DJ personality whose life would soon become the basis of a central character in Treme, the former HBO series about post-Katrina New Orleans. Davis also wrote and consulted for the show, appeared as himself frequently, and eventually found himself sipping Sazeracs with Anthony Bourdain on his travel-and-food TV show, The Layover. But that afternoon, before all that, Davis was teaching me to eat crawfish. Crawfish consumption: The technique

I watched as our friend plucked from a metal mixing bowl what resembled—and tasted much like—a tiny red lobster. He held it between his index fingers and thumbs; twisted the head off and sucked the juice from it; unwrapped the top of the shell; pinched the tail; and squeezed the seasoned, spicy meat into his mouth—all in one fluid movement. Honestly, it seemed like a lot of work for something so small. But then he and my boyfriend dug in, and I was awestruck: The shells of the boiled crawfish accumulated at a dizzying rate—I’d rarely seen anything consumed so fast. Courtesy of Clesi’s In Mid-City, the family-run Clesi’s eatery is a go-to spot for its patio seating and spot-on boils spice blend. The history of crawfish as cuisine in NOLA

People travel from around the world to savor New Orleans’s distinctive cuisine, but nothing says “Welcome to Louisiana” like a mountain of mudbugs.

Although the act of eating them predates colonization (Native Americans harvested them long before Europeans arrived), Cajuns sometimes spin a different tale: When their shellfish-loving Acadian ancestors were exiled from Canada in 1755, lobsters followed them. The journey south was long and arduous, however, so by the time they reached Louisiana, they’d shrunk to crawfish size. Local crawfish culture

In New Orleans, this particular crustacean means much more than just food. In spring and early summer (aka crawfish season), the culture of locals’-hosted backyard boils not only fills stomachs but also cultivates community. Neighbors and friends gather elbow-to-elbow around newspaper-covered picnic tables, endlessly peeling (a typical serving size being 3 to 5 pounds per person) and drinking beer. Steam rises, hands get dirty, shirts get spice-splattered, mouths burn, and just when you’re about to throw in the paper-towel roll, someone dumps another mound of mudbugs on the table (plus corn on the cob, lemons, garlic, onions, potatoes, and sometimes even sausage), and you stay, and remember why you live in New Orleans—or discover why you’d want to. Courtesy of Luvi Uptown Asian restaurant Luvi offers fried wontons with fresh crawfish tail, sweet corn, leeks, and Mala chili soy sauce. Where to eat crawfish in the Crescent City

That said, you needn't move to Louisiana or score a backyard invite to enjoy crawfish—you just have to visit. Local New Orleans restaurants sell mudbugs year-round in gumbo, étouffée, and po'boys, and during peak season (April and May), in omelets and enchiladas, ravioli and risotto, bisque and beignets, mac-n-cheese and cheesecake. During Mardi Gras , you can (and should) buy crawfish bread from vendors selling it out of their coolers along the parade route: It might just be the perfect street food.

With the Crescent City’s culinary scene ever evolving, local chefs are also finding new and innovative ways to prepare crawfish. At Marjie’s Grill, a Mid-City newcomer blending Southern and Southeast Asian flavors, chef-owner Marcus Jacobs’s sublime boil combines curry, toasted lemongrass, sambal, and butter. If there’s crawfish left at day’s end, he transforms it into a mouthwatering triumph of tastes: gingery, garlicky étouffée with house-made turmeric noodles.

