What to Know if You Travel to a Muslim Country During Ramadan

Daily life slows down a bit, but traveling to a Muslim country during Ramadan allows you to be charitable, meet gracious locals, and taste some seriously good food.

Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, is marked by fasting from sunrise to sunset, with days reserved for introspection and evenings for socializing with family and friends. Since Muslims follow the lunar calendar, Ramadan naturally falls 11 days earlier each year. This year, it is observed May 6 to June 4. If you’re heading to Indonesia, Egypt, or another Muslim-majority country during Ramadan, follow our guide to get closer with the people, food, and culture during your travels. 1. Research First up, you need to check when Ramadan actually is. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which it’s believed the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. The Islamic calendar is lunar, so it shifts back a bit each year as measured by the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ramadan is May 6 to June 4. In 2020, it will be April 24 to May 23. (Note that the exact dates can vary by a day or two, depending on when the new moon is sighted and how you determine “start” and “end.”) How Ramadan is observed around the world varies, so you should research local laws and practices in advance. “Some countries are closed to visitors during Ramadan while others are more welcoming,” says Anissa Helou, cookbook author, teacher, and chef who specializes in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. In some places, like in Dubai, eating and drinking in public during daylight hours in not allowed, whether you are observing the fast or not. In others, like Istanbul, it’s more tolerated. Check things like whether restaurants are open during the day, and the availability of alcohol. Bear in mind that the time between sunrise and sunset is a lot longer during the summer.

Ramadan is also an ideal time to connect with local culture by supporting your host country. One of the best ways to learn about a region’s customs is by hiring a local guide. During Ramadan, guides can provide information on the traditional food and practices and connect you with people who will invite you to observe Ramadan as the locals do. Support those in need by cooking an iftar meal with Resala in Egypt, donating food or clothes to Ajialouina Organization in Lebanon, or contacting another established NGO to volunteer. 2. Respect Ramadan is a period of devotion, reflection, and charity. The most obvious manifestation of this will be the fast, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. People observing the fast will not eat, drink, or smoke between sunrise and sunset. Particularly devout practitioners may even avoid swallowing their own saliva. As a visitor, you will not be expected to fast (though you may if you want). However, you should be mindful of consuming (or even displaying) food and drink in public during the day, regardless of your destination’s actual laws. It’s common-sense respect: If not a drop or morsel had passed your lips for hours, you wouldn’t want to have someone merrily guzzling right in your face. Watch what non-fasting locals do, and follow suit. Many places, especially touristy ones or where there is a large non-observant population, will have restaurants open and serving during the day, though they may not be flaunting it. Hotels often offer private dining options for visitors. Everywhere is different. During Ramadan, Muslims will also try to avoid all forms of sinful behavior, such as evil thoughts or false speech. It’s therefore respectful to conduct yourself in a similarly restrained manner, moderating your language and behavior and dressing modestly: Long pants and a top that covers your shoulders (and midriff) will do the trick. Likewise, public intoxication is a no-no—and it’s probably going to be hard to find alcohol, anyway. 3. Relax

