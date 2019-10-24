Why You Should Go to Miami This Winter

The temps are cooler and so is the art scene. Head south to sample the newest hotels, the tastiest bites, the latest art, and, of course, the always-buzzing beach.

Miami has rightfully earned its reputation for hot art, hot nightlife, and hot people—not to mention the art deco glam and transportive elegance of its architecture. A visit to Miami is like seeing a tarted-up Kardashian walking alongside a refined Helen Mirren—you don’t know where to look first. Happily, you don’t have to choose: You can hit the scene, show off at the beach all morning, spend afternoons seeing art or taking a walking tour of the grand buildings along Ocean Drive, and then drink cocktails at the Broken Shaker. In high-season Miami, you can have it all. Photo courtesy of Art Basel in Miami Beach Art Basel in Miami Beach draws art lovers, buyers, and artists to Miami every December. Get an eyeful of what this city does best On any given day, you’ll find art around every corner in parts of Miami, but each December, the art world descends on the city for some serious business. Artists and buyers and more than 200 international galleries gather for Art Basel in Miami Beach (December 5–8, 2019), a for-profit fair that fills the Miami Beach Convention Center and spills over onto the streets and into parks, so even if you don’t buy a ticket, you will still be surrounded by its influence.

Wynwood, the mural-crazy Miami arts district, also hosts an unofficial counterpart to Art Basel called Basel House (December 5–8, 2019), which is free and open to the public (and if you are over 21 and among the first to RSVP, you’ll be thanked with a free drink ticket, too). Unlike the business transactions going on at the official fair, you’re more likely to find live graffiti battles, craft vendors, guided tours, workshops, multiple murals being painted, skate ramps, and lots of live music and performance art. Or spend a sunny winter afternoon exploring the city’s glorious, curvaceous art deco architecture on a private walking tour led by an architect or urbanist on the Miami Art Deco Tour with AFAR’s partner, Context Travel. Related Miami’s 9 Coolest Rooftop Bars Courtesy of Life House Hotels Plantation shutters keep guest rooms shaded from the Miami sun at Life House, Collins Park. Stay high or low The Mr. C boutique hotel chain, founded by two scions of the famous Cipriani family, opened a third location in Coconut Grove, Mr. C Coconut Grove, last April. The 100-room building, designed by storied Miami firm Arquitectonica, resembles an art deco steamship moored off the Amalfi coast, complete with porthole windows on the side, lacquered wood finishes, nautical colors of blue and white, crisp room designs, and views over Biscayne Bay.

