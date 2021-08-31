Why You Should Visit Louisville This Fall

A city well-known for its production of a classic American spirit—bourbon—is ready for visitors to discover another integral part of the metropolis: its people. This fall, Louisville has several museums, exhibitions, and initiatives that will highlight the incredible stories of Black Americans who helped shape the city. The Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville is a cultural attraction working to carry on the legacy of the late boxing legend who planted roots in the city, not only through the story of his own life but through rotating temporary exhibits like Truth Be Told: The Policies That Impacted Black Lives (through February 27, 2022).

And if you are a bourbon aficionado, you’re in luck—Louisville is the only city in the world with 10 distillery experiences, a bourbon cocktail & culinary trail, bourbon-themed accommodations, and bourbon-centric shopping. Opened in July 2021, Brough Brothers Distillery is owned by the state’s first Black American master distiller, Bryson Yarbrough, along with his brothers Chris and Victor.

Beyond the bourbon, a visit to the Louisville Slugger Museum is a must, especially for the Black Ballplayers: Heroes and Heritage exhibit that tells the stories of players such as Hank Aaron and Ernie Banks and their role in influencing the Louisville Slugger brand. Whether you travel with your favorite “little leaguer” or it’s strictly an adults-only trip, you can catch a glimpse of the world’s largest baseball bat—weighing 68,000 pounds and standing roughly 120-feet high.