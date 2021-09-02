Why You Should Visit Baltimore This Fall

Autumn means oysters in this maritime city. Knock back a few then fill up on the rest of Baltimore’s best: a dynamic arts scene, hiking and biking trails, and Halloween festivities inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.

Oyster season begins on October 1 in Maryland, and that, plus the long-awaited relief from the oppressive summer humidity, make fall an ideal time to explore Baltimore. The bustling bar district Fells Point (which locals simply call Fells) is ideal for an oyster crawl, and the best ones include a stop at the tiny and locally loved Thames Street Oyster House, where the adventurous can order the silver-tiered Grandiose Shellfish Tower—resplendent with fresh oysters, jumbo shrimp, cracked lobster tails, and stone crab claws. Those looking to get to the booze right away can knock back some oyster shooters—one oyster, one spirit, and one garnish, layered elegantly in a shot glass. The “Americano” combines icy vodka, horseradish, and cocktail sauce, while the “Matador” sizzles with tequila blanco, jalapeño, and house-made hot sauce. The neighborhood’s cobblestone streets are dotted with must-visit shops too: Ten Thousand Villages stocks fair-trade items crafted by artisans from more than 38 countries and Su Casa specializes in hipster-chic home decor and locally made furnishings. Dig vinyl? Cross the street to one of the nation’s top-rated record stores, the Sound Garden and feel cool again, even if you haven’t been to a concert since late 2019. If you’ve still got the energy and the appetite, eat Bertha’s Mussels at the dive bar of the same name, or linger late-night over draft beers, crab dip, Old Bay wings, and live music at the Admiral’s Cup (“the Cup”) or the Horse You Came in On (“the Horse”).

