What It’s Really Like on the Road in Mexico

How to wander from deserts of Guanajuato to the lush Pacific Coast by bus and by car

Outside the car window, whirlwinds of sand sashayed across the desert haze. Miles ahead, the horizon disappeared into a shimmer; the windows were down and Blitzen Trapper played on loop. We were just a pair of fuzzy dice shy of the quintessential road trip. Well, the dice, and the fact that Mexico probably isn’t the first place you think of when it comes to road trips.

While skipping the swanky resorts of the Mayan Riviera and opting instead to explore the country’s roads by bus and car may sound unconventional—and perhaps unwise for a solo female traveler—the result was entirely worth it: In addition to basking in those classic road-trip vibes, I managed to catch a glimpse of Mexico, unfiltered.



I have to admit, I started out a little unsure. Wandering through the hot airport just after my arrival, those lectures I’d sat though back home on every possible scary scenario started ringing in my ears. Contrary to what the guidebooks say, in those first moments most people’s English skills seemed comparable to my own in Spanish—that is to say, limited. But eventually I managed to locate the bus counter for the Estrella Roja, or “red star,” line (per the directions of my friend Katie, who I was visiting) and purchase a ticket for the next bus to Puebla. I settled somewhat triumphantly into a window seat and glanced around at the businesspeople and families with whom I’d be spending the next two Puebla-bound hours. Aside from the plot of Finding Nemo unraveling in Spanish on the small drop-down movie screens, the experience on board the air-conditioned bus wasn’t really all that foreign.



Outside, however, a chaotic, pulsing meld of movement and color unfolded. Rickety pickups puttered past, truck beds filled with people—giggling kids, grandparents, maybe some friends. Old Volkswagens zoomed down the highway, still functioning thanks to careful maintenance. As we wove out of the congested colonial city, a small brush fire lit up the grass alongside the highway. No other passengers even seemed fazed. Combing through the markets of Puebla Photo by Krista Connor



On our first foray out of this home base, Katie and I hit the ruler-straight highway with her Puebla-native boyfriend Raul in his (new) red VW, en route to Katie was waiting when the bus pulled into the Puebla station. The charming Spanish colonial city proved to be an excellent home base from which to explore central Mexico, made all the better for La Fonda de Santa Clara restaurant and its array of traditional dishes covered in mole poblano— the rich chocolate sauce for which Puebla is known.On our first foray out of this home base, Katie and I hit the ruler-straight highway with her Puebla-native boyfriend Raul in his (new) red VW, en route to Cholula . The small city is just 40 or so minutes away and is best known for an odd landmark: a 16th-century Spanish colonial church planted atop a grassy pre-Hispanic pyramid. The Great Pyramid of Cholula is actually one of the largest pyramids in the world, and a marketplace winds upward from the base of the pyramid to the top, where the towers of a Catholic church are open to the public. After haggling over textiles and snacking on chapulines (toasted grasshoppers), we rounded out the day with La Casa del Mixote’s mole poblano, and mezcal (of course) at San Pedrito, a bar packed with trendy young Mexicans.

